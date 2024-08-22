[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Busking in Sillim-dong

Check out street music, a flea market and restaurants all in one venue right next to Sillim Station Exits No. 3 and 4, a vibrant commercial neighborhood in Gwanak-gu’s Sillim-dong.

The Sinsary Festival will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays until Nov. 9.

Interactive activities like terrarium-making are planned. Check out the festival’s official Instagram @sinsary100.

Seoul Fringe Festival

Don’t miss out on an annual festival of quirky performances.

The Seoul Fringe Festival, running through Aug. 25, comprises over 200 shows by some 70 performing arts teams, showing how the chaotic energy and the occasional blip define the fringe festival.

Shows take place at 11 indoor and outdoor locations in Mapo-gu and Seodaemun-gu. To find tickets and more details, head to seoulfringefestival.net.

DongGang photo festival

The longest-running annual festival of photography in Korea since 2002, the DongGang International Photo Festival is the go-to for photography enthusiasts and hobbyists.

The festival -- held at the DongGang Museum of Photography in Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon Province, and around the museum -- looks at photography history and photos by artists from Korea and overseas.

The event will end Sept. 29, with admission at 3,000 won. Go to dgphotofestival.com.

Hydrangea on Jeju Island

Check out what hydrangeas look like at their peak in summer at Manorblanc, a garden in Seogwipo City on Jeju Island.

Through the end of August, 30 different varieties of the flower will welcome visitors. Admission is priced at 6,000 won for adults with discounts for those younger.

The garden will be open year-round from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking is free but spots are limited. Find the latest at manorblanc.modoo.at.

Stroll at Sejong arboretum

The Sejong National Arboretum in Sejong City offers admission at half price for evening visitors through Oct. 12.

From 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, visitors will be invited to chamber music and “gugak” -- traditional Korean music, plus flea markets.

Tickets are 2,500 won for adults. The first 500 to enter will be given lanterns. Find more info at sjna.or.kr.