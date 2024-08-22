[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] Institutional investors in Korea take slower approach to crypto
-
2
Medical standoff puts Korea's COVID-19 response to test
-
3
Yoon aide suggests 'direct hire' of foreign nannies to ease cost burden
-
4
They went for the gold, They're now ads' golden ticket
-
5
Newest Netflix Korea thriller to depict 'frogs' coping with sudden calamities
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Aug. 23, 2024 - 09:00
“Twisters”
(US)
Opened Aug. 14
Action/Adventure
Directed by Lee Isaac Chung
Retired tornado chaser and meteorologist Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and test a groundbreaking tornado tracking system.
“Land of Happiness”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 14
Drama
Directed by Choo Chang-min
Passionate lawyer In-hoo (Jo Jung-suk) strives to defend his client Tae-joo (Lee Sun-kyun), a soldier implicated in the assassination of President Park Chung-hee and put on trial.
“Heartsping : Teenieping of Love”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 7
Animation
Directed by Kim Soo-hun
Princess Romi of the Emotion Kingdom comes to Earth to catch cute and mischievous Teeniepings and has a fateful encounter with a Heartsping who becomes her soulmate.
“Pilot”
(South Korea)
Opened July 31
Comedy
Directed by Kim Han-gyeol
After getting fired from his job and divorced by his wife, pilot Han Jung-woo (Jo Jung-suk) finds himself searching for a new job. Out of desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to get a position at Han Air, a company seeking a female pilot.
More from Headlines
-
7 killed, 12 injured in hotel fire in Bucheon
-
Korea unveils trade roadmap to tackle protectionism
-
Celebrities on photo line: walk of shame or equal treatment?