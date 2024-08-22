[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Twisters”

(US)

Opened Aug. 14

Action/Adventure

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung

Retired tornado chaser and meteorologist Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and test a groundbreaking tornado tracking system.

“Land of Happiness”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 14

Drama

Directed by Choo Chang-min

Passionate lawyer In-hoo (Jo Jung-suk) strives to defend his client Tae-joo (Lee Sun-kyun), a soldier implicated in the assassination of President Park Chung-hee and put on trial.

“Heartsping : Teenieping of Love”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 7

Animation

Directed by Kim Soo-hun

Princess Romi of the Emotion Kingdom comes to Earth to catch cute and mischievous Teeniepings and has a fateful encounter with a Heartsping who becomes her soulmate.

“Pilot”

(South Korea)

Opened July 31

Comedy

Directed by Kim Han-gyeol

After getting fired from his job and divorced by his wife, pilot Han Jung-woo (Jo Jung-suk) finds himself searching for a new job. Out of desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to get a position at Han Air, a company seeking a female pilot.