Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [KH Explains] Institutional investors in Korea take slower approach to crypto

    [KH Explains] Institutional investors in Korea take slower approach to crypto
  2. 2

    Medical standoff puts Korea's COVID-19 response to test

    Medical standoff puts Korea's COVID-19 response to test
  3. 3

    Yoon aide suggests 'direct hire' of foreign nannies to ease cost burden

    Yoon aide suggests 'direct hire' of foreign nannies to ease cost burden
  4. 4

    They went for the gold, They're now ads' golden ticket

    They went for the gold, They're now ads' golden ticket
  5. 5

    Newest Netflix Korea thriller to depict 'frogs' coping with sudden calamities

    Newest Netflix Korea thriller to depict 'frogs' coping with sudden calamities
  1. 6

    1 killed, 4 in cardiac arrest in hotel fire in Bucheon

    1 killed, 4 in cardiac arrest in hotel fire in Bucheon
  2. 7

    Celebrities on photo line: walk of shame or equal treatment?

    Celebrities on photo line: walk of shame or equal treatment?
  3. 8

    [Exclusive] Fifty Fifty signs with Sony Music's Arista Records to tap into US market

    [Exclusive] Fifty Fifty signs with Sony Music's Arista Records to tap into US market
  4. 9

    Civil defense drill to be held Thursday

    Civil defense drill to be held Thursday
  5. 10

    Another heat wave impact: Smelly tap water

    Another heat wave impact: Smelly tap water
지나쌤

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Aug. 23, 2024 - 09:00

    • Link copied

“Twisters”

(US)

Opened Aug. 14

Action/Adventure

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung

Retired tornado chaser and meteorologist Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and test a groundbreaking tornado tracking system.

“Land of Happiness”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 14

Drama

Directed by Choo Chang-min

Passionate lawyer In-hoo (Jo Jung-suk) strives to defend his client Tae-joo (Lee Sun-kyun), a soldier implicated in the assassination of President Park Chung-hee and put on trial.

“Heartsping : Teenieping of Love”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 7

Animation

Directed by Kim Soo-hun

Princess Romi of the Emotion Kingdom comes to Earth to catch cute and mischievous Teeniepings and has a fateful encounter with a Heartsping who becomes her soulmate.

“Pilot”

(South Korea)

Opened July 31

Comedy

Directed by Kim Han-gyeol

After getting fired from his job and divorced by his wife, pilot Han Jung-woo (Jo Jung-suk) finds himself searching for a new job. Out of desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to get a position at Han Air, a company seeking a female pilot.

More from Headlines