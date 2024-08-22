[Graphic News] Average commute hits 48.4 minutes

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Average commute hits 48.4 minutesBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug. 23, 2024 - 08:00
The average daily commute for South Korean workers takes 48.4 minutes, with those living in Gyeonggi Province spending the most time on the road and experiencing the highest stress levels, according to a survey by Job Korea.
The online recruiting company polled 1,010 people nationwide to assess the current status of work commutes. Workers in Gyeonggi Province reported the longest average commute at 58.2 minutes. Seoul residents followed with an average of 46.8 minutes, while those living outside the capital region had the shortest commute at 34.5 minutes.
During their commutes, 59.7 percent of respondents said they listen to music, making it the most common activity. Other popular activities included watching YouTube or engaging in social media, catching up on sleep, texting, watching the news and playing games.
