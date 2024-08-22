Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [KH Explains] Institutional investors in Korea take slower approach to crypto

    [KH Explains] Institutional investors in Korea take slower approach to crypto
  2. 2

    Medical standoff puts Korea's COVID-19 response to test

    Medical standoff puts Korea's COVID-19 response to test
  3. 3

    Yoon aide suggests 'direct hire' of foreign nannies to ease cost burden

    Yoon aide suggests 'direct hire' of foreign nannies to ease cost burden
  4. 4

    They went for the gold, They're now ads' golden ticket

    They went for the gold, They're now ads' golden ticket
  5. 5

    Newest Netflix Korea thriller to depict 'frogs' coping with sudden calamities

    Newest Netflix Korea thriller to depict 'frogs' coping with sudden calamities
  1. 6

    1 killed, 4 in cardiac arrest in hotel fire in Bucheon

    1 killed, 4 in cardiac arrest in hotel fire in Bucheon
  2. 7

    Celebrities on photo line: walk of shame or equal treatment?

    Celebrities on photo line: walk of shame or equal treatment?
  3. 8

    [Exclusive] Fifty Fifty signs with Sony Music's Arista Records to tap into US market

    [Exclusive] Fifty Fifty signs with Sony Music's Arista Records to tap into US market
  4. 9

    Civil defense drill to be held Thursday

    Civil defense drill to be held Thursday
  5. 10

    Another heat wave impact: Smelly tap water

    Another heat wave impact: Smelly tap water
소아쌤

[Graphic News] Average commute hits 48.4 minutes

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Aug. 23, 2024 - 08:00

    • Link copied

The average daily commute for South Korean workers takes 48.4 minutes, with those living in Gyeonggi Province spending the most time on the road and experiencing the highest stress levels, according to a survey by Job Korea.

The online recruiting company polled 1,010 people nationwide to assess the current status of work commutes. Workers in Gyeonggi Province reported the longest average commute at 58.2 minutes. Seoul residents followed with an average of 46.8 minutes, while those living outside the capital region had the shortest commute at 34.5 minutes.

During their commutes, 59.7 percent of respondents said they listen to music, making it the most common activity. Other popular activities included watching YouTube or engaging in social media, catching up on sleep, texting, watching the news and playing games.

More from Headlines