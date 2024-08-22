From Manila and Seoul: Have you heard of Kopinos?

As borders become more open around the world, the possibilities for creating connections with people from different countries increase. In this generation, there are a growing number of children with mixed heritage and multiple nationalities. Among these, the term "Kopino" has been coined, combining "Korean" and "Filipino." A moment that has stuck with me my whole life was the first time a complete stranger called me a “Kopino.” At age 12, I had no idea what it meant. My natural curiosity compelled me to search for the definition online. The images that I discovered were both shocking and sickening. “Kopino” turned out to be a derogatory term, used to describe people like me: half Korean and half Filipino. I had never been ashamed of my nationalities, so that cruel negativity changed my outlook on life.

Children labeled "Kopino" face discrimination in both South Korea and the Philippines. In Korea, they are not considered Korean citizens due to their mixed Filipino heritage. They are often judged based on the circumstances of their birth, such as being born to unwed mothers or resulting from transient relationships. The exploitation of Filipina women peaked during a period when many Koreans were visiting, studying and doing business in the Philippines. Many Kopino children struggle to obtain legal recognition from their Korean parent, which has a direct effect on their rights and access to social services. The lack of paternal acknowledgment or support can lead to significant legal and social challenges for both the child and the Filipino parent. These children face legal and bureaucratic problems, especially if their birth is not properly registered, which is a common issue for children born to Filipino mothers and Korean absentee fathers. This lack of formal recognition impairs their access to education, health care and other services.

Currently, the legal and social frameworks in place for protecting the rights of Kopino children fall short in several areas. In South Korea, the nationality law does not automatically grant citizenship to children born to non-Korean mothers, which leaves many Kopino children with no access to Korean citizenship. This lack of clear policies and support systems for mixed-heritage Koreans leads to systemic inequality. Socially, there is a lack of awareness and acceptance, further marginalizing these children. Therefore, there should be laws that grant automatic citizenship to children born to at least one Korean parent, regardless of the marital status or nationality of the other parent. Having proper legal documentation at birth would help simplify the process of obtaining birth certificates and other necessary documents.

South Korea has one of the lowest birth rates in the world. A contributing factor is the exclusion of mixed-heritage and multiracial children, such as Kopino kids, from being recognized as Korean citizens. Not registered on their birth certificates as Korean, they are excluded from Korea's official population counts. If Korea accepts Kopino children as Korean citizens, it could potentially help address the looming population crisis.

New laws should be created to protect mixed-heritage and multiracial individuals’ rights equally. Policy reforms should be implemented to make it easier for foreign national parents to maintain legal status and rights in their child's country. These policies should specifically address the needs of mixed-heritage and multiracial children in health care, education and social services.

Kopino children struggle with their cultural identity, caught between two different heritages and possibly not fully accepted by either. The lack of policies to protect the rights of mixed-heritage and multiracial individuals results in inequality. Additionally, cultural stereotypes and prejudices against such individuals can lead to various forms of discrimination and social exclusion. Therefore, encouraging international cooperation between the governments of the children's mixed or multiracial heritage (Korea and the Philippines) can provide better support structures and legal frameworks that protect their shared citizens' rights.

We are entering a new era, with even more “Kopino” children. I would hate for other Kopinos to be looked down on and insulted as I was at age 12. It is disheartening that Kopino kids face significant discrimination and exclusion, stemming from the lack of legal recognition and support. There should be concerted efforts to ensure proper legal documentation, create supportive policies and foster international cooperation. By starting here, we would build a society that not only accepts but also celebrates heritages from all over the world, paving the way for diverse future generations.

This piece is one of the three winning entries in the inaugural student column contest, co-hosted by The Korea Herald and the SNU Quill, the sole English newspaper of the Seoul National University. The column has been edited for clarity and brevity. The writer is a sophomore in Yonsei University’s Department of Cultural Media. She can be reached at chaerry37@yonsei.ac.kr. -- Ed.