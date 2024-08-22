Police launch probe into threats posted on German Embassy's website

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] Institutional investors in Korea take slower approach to crypto
-
2
Medical standoff puts Korea's COVID-19 response to test
-
3
Yoon aide suggests 'direct hire' of foreign nannies to ease cost burden
-
4
They went for the gold, They're now ads' golden ticket
-
5
Newest Netflix Korea thriller to depict 'frogs' coping with sudden calamities
-
6
[Exclusive] Fifty Fifty signs with Sony Music's Arista Records to tap into US market
-
7
Civil defense drill to be held Thursday
-
8
Another heat wave impact: Smelly tap water
-
9
LG Energy Solution to expand battery safety software business
-
10
Doctors angered by plan to require additional license to open practices
Police launch probe into threats posted on German Embassy's websiteBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 22, 2024 - 20:02
Police said Thursday they have launched an investigation into threatening messages posted on the website of the German Embassy in Seoul.
Nearly 100 messages have been posted on the website since Tuesday, including threats to install explosives at the embassy or blow up key facilities, such as Seoul Station and Asan Medical Center, according to Namdaemun Police Station.
The texts were written in German, Korean and Japanese, police said.
The messages did not indicate when the explosions would take place, but police said their content and format appeared similar to a string of threatening emails and faxes sent to local public agencies since last August.
Police patrolled the mentioned locations, including the embassy, after receiving a report on the messages Thursday afternoon but found no explosives.
Police are tracking the writer's IP address.
More from Headlines
-
Korea unveils trade roadmap to tackle protectionism in mega election year
-
Diaspora journey of running for US Congress
-
Celebrities on photo line: walk of shame or equal treatment?