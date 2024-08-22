Home

Police launch probe into threats posted on German Embassy's website

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 22, 2024 - 20:02

(Korea Herald) (Korea Herald)

Police said Thursday they have launched an investigation into threatening messages posted on the website of the German Embassy in Seoul.

Nearly 100 messages have been posted on the website since Tuesday, including threats to install explosives at the embassy or blow up key facilities, such as Seoul Station and Asan Medical Center, according to Namdaemun Police Station.

The texts were written in German, Korean and Japanese, police said.

The messages did not indicate when the explosions would take place, but police said their content and format appeared similar to a string of threatening emails and faxes sent to local public agencies since last August.

Police patrolled the mentioned locations, including the embassy, after receiving a report on the messages Thursday afternoon but found no explosives.

Police are tracking the writer's IP address.

