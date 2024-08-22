Seomjae applies for patents for AI-based learning system

Most Popular
Seomjae applies for patents for AI-based learning systemBy Park Min-ha
Published : Aug. 22, 2024 - 17:25
Seomjae, a Seoul-based education solutions developer, announced Thursday that the company applied for three patents for its AI-based learning system earlier this month.
One of the patents is an AI technology that automatically analyzes and summarizes online lectures and captures lecturers’ characteristics using a neural network system. The technology can offer personalized data to its users by systematically summarizing lecture content and carrying out an in-depth analysis of the lecturers’ teaching style.
With this technology, an AI model can suggest fundamental concepts and personalized learning strategies to the learners by automatically identifying the questions and explanations from the textbook.
Another patent application is for a technology that uses an AI chatbot as a virtual teacher to maximize learning effects like exchanging Q&As or ideas with learners.
"With our patented technology, we aim to offer a new education solution in the nation's education market. With the rise of remote learning, we also plan to offer more customized education materials and environments for our users," a Seomjae official said.
