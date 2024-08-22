Government to hold ‘K-Community Challenge’ for foreign participants

The Korean government has launched the “K-Community Challenge” competition for foreigners, set to run until Sept. 22, officials said Thursday.

The contest is being promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

This initiative invites participants to submit videos showcasing performances and demonstrations across four categories: Joseon pop, "sogochum" (Korean folk dances) "taekwonmu" (taekwondo dance), and Hansik (Korean cuisine).

Joseon pop is a genre that blends the rhythms and melodies of traditional Korean music with modern musical elements.

This year, the contest introduces a new category focused on Korean cuisine, aimed at increasing the accessibility of Korean food to international consumers and boosting exports of Korean agricultural products.

Winners from each category will be invited to perform in Korea this November.

The K-Community Challenge, which began in 2019, is a government initiative designed to highlight Korea's rich cultural attractions.

Participants, particularly members of Korean Wave clubs in overseas communities, are encouraged to engage with training videos provided in each category, allowing them to create and share their own videos.

The competition is open to all foreigners who love Korean culture, regardless of whether they live in Korea or abroad, through the official website www.kcommunityfestival.com.

Last year, the competition attracted 341 participants from 46 countries, underscoring its global appeal.

“We hope that through this contest, people will not only enjoy using Korean agricultural products but also integrate K-food into their daily lives,” said an official from the Agriculture Ministry.