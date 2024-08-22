Agency raises caution on faulty weight-loss drugs

The state-run consumer protection agency said Thursday that it has received 203 complaints about weight-loss drugs since 2021, raising caution about using such medications.

The number of requests for government intervention on consumer damages related to antiobesity medication has been on the rise, from 17 in 2021 to 44 in 2022, 85 in 2023 and 57 from January to June of this year, according to the Korea Consumer Agency. The number of such complaints in the first half of this year increased, compared to 38 in the same period last year.

A total of 83 cases -- 40.9 percent -- were related to side effects of the medication, 11 of which were about harmful effects on the patient's digestive system. Another 81 complaints were about complications related to the purchase, while 32 were about dissatisfaction with effects.

Some 92.1 percent of all complaints came from women, and 54.2 percent were related to traditional Korean medicine, which includes acupuncture and herbal medicine. Some 35.9 percent were related to fat dissolving medicine, while 9.9 percent were for liposuction.

The KCA noted that many cases involved medical centers returning money to consumers who have suffered side effects.

In one case, a person purchased 3.5 million won ($2,600) of traditional Korean medicine, which immediately caused nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. But the medical center that sold the medicine refused a refund.

"In order to minimize damages, consumers must request detailed information on the effects of the treatment as well as side effects. They must also receive short-term treatment (with the medication) before agreeing to long-term," the KCA said.