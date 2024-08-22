Diaspora journey of running for US Congress

More than 100 politicians of Korean descent from across the globe gathered in Seoul this week for the 10th Global Korean Politicians Forum to connect and discuss items on the agenda such as security, welfare and education.

Among those is a name to watch in US politics: 40-year-old David Kim, a children’s court attorney and activist, who is currently running for Los Angeles’ 34th Congressional District. In a community brimming with the cultural vibrancy of Korean Americans, Kim stands out as a powerful voice advocating for social change.

Sharing a deeply personal story of resilience, identity and the determination to uplift marginalized voices, Kim sat down with The Korea Herald on Tuesday and reflected on his political journey and what it means to fight for a community that mirrors his own roots in the Korean diaspora.

Making waves as a grassroots challenger in California’s 34th Congressional District, Kim ran in the previous two 2022 and 2020 general election cycles for the same seat, winning 49 percent and 47 percent of the general election votes, respectively, against the corporate-backed incumbent, marking a significant achievement for a grassroots candidate.

Kim seeks to bring a fresh perspective to politics -- one that prioritizes people over corporations and addresses systemic issues that have long plagued marginalized communities.

Unlike many politicians who run campaigns based on large donors and corporate political action committees, Kim said he runs clean-money campaigns to put the community first.

"Once I go into Congress, I don't have to spend four to six hours calling corporate PACs and special interests for money to donate to me. I just need to meet my voters. Because it would be the people that got me into office, I will never have to negotiate."

1st Korean aspiring to lead Koreatown

Running for Congress in a district that encompasses Koreatown in Los Angeles is profoundly meaningful for Kim.

A vibrant hub of Korean culture and commerce, Koreatown has been a cornerstone of the Korean American experience in the US for decades. However, despite its significance, the district has never had a Korean American representative in the US Congress.

If he wins, Kim would be the first Congress member of Korean descent elected for Koreatown. "LA has been around about 60 years, and the fact that there hasn't been a Korean representative yet is a little surprising," noted Kim.

“To be the first Korean American congressman for Koreatown would be historic,” Kim says. “It’s not just about representation; it’s about ensuring that our community’s voice is heard in Washington.”

Kim’s connection to the district runs deep. He had visited Los Angeles every year since childhood to visit his grandparents, and his decision to move there after law school was driven by a desire to stay close to his roots.

“This district is home to my family, to the Korean community that welcomed us, and to so many others who deserve a representative who truly understands their needs.”

It was not just his identity that got Kim into running for the district, but his drive to help those in need.

"34th congressional district is the fourth poorest congressional district out of the 52 in California. And, we're the 28th poorest out of the 435 in the country. That's how much people here are desperate, and they want real leadership that comes up with new ideas, that are standing out of the norm."

Kim’s campaign is rooted in a commitment to take on special interests and return power to everyday people. He is outspoken about the influence of corporate money in politics.

“Our political system is broken, and it’s broken because it’s not working for regular people,” Kim asserts. “We’ve seen how corporate-backed politicians consistently fail to deliver real change because they’re beholden to their donors, not their constituents.”

Kim’s approach is focused on grassroots mobilization and policy platforms that prioritize housing, health care and workers’ rights — issues that disproportionately affect working-class and immigrant communities like those in his district. “I’m not just running to win an office; I’m running to fight for the people who’ve been ignored and overlooked by a system that doesn’t prioritize their needs.”

If elected, Kim aims to implement a responsive governance model that emphasizes direct communication between representatives and their constituents. He proposes mandatory town halls, open office hours and the establishment of constituent councils to ensure that the voices of the people are heard.