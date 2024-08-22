Experience the magic of Korean crafts in just 1 hour

A visitor wears a Korean traditional hair ribbon called a "daenggi" made at Donuimun Museum Village. (Donuimun Museum Village) A visitor wears a Korean traditional hair ribbon called a "daenggi" made at Donuimun Museum Village. (Donuimun Museum Village)

Signing up for hagwon, private academies in South Korea, or applying for weekly cultural programs at local community centers have been some of the go-to ways for Koreans to learn new skills and techniques. While those traditional options often require a significant time commitment, a growing trend has emerged: one-day classes. These short-term programs offer a convenient and efficient way to explore diverse hobbies and discover new passions. From flower arranging and jewelry making to perfume creation and free diving, the variety of one-day classes available in Korea these days is vast. If you're interested in experiencing Korean craft firsthand, Jongno is a must-visit destination. Donuimun Museum Village After exploring around Gyeonghuigung, a palace from the Joseon era (1392-1910), travelers are likely to make a stop at Donuimun Museum Village, an area where hanok and older lowrise buildings are clustered. This place is known for preserving the modern and contemporary sides of Seoul, presenting a tranquil, analog vibe that many locals find charming. The highlights of a tour of Donuimun Museum Village are the hands-on programs in which visitors can participate in craft programs that are offered to the public each month, featuring different accessories and garments. “Tourists can enjoy a 'daenggi' keychain-making session in August. We are set to offer a special mother-of-pearl bookmark program in September as well,” an official at Donuimun Museum Village told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.

A daenggi keychain (Donuimun Museum Village) A daenggi keychain (Donuimun Museum Village)

Unique mother-of-pearl bookmarks made at Donuimun Museum Village (Donuimun Museum Village) Unique mother-of-pearl bookmarks made at Donuimun Museum Village (Donuimun Museum Village)

A daenggi is a traditional Korean ribbon for one's hair, which caught many K-pop fans’ attentions after Rose of Blackpink appeared during a New York fashion show wearing a black daenggi in 2023. “The daenggi keychain making program is not available this September, but visitors can learn how to make daenggi and other silver accessories here,” the official added. While the programs are available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the time for the lessons, priced between 15,000 won and 20,000, varies by the program. Reservations are required in advance at the Donuimun Museum Village official website. Bukchon Woodwork Workshop If taking a light stroll around the popular Bukchon Hanok Village and posing for photos in front of the hanok there are not enough, apply for a woodcraft class at Bukchon Woodwork Workshop not only to go inside the hanok and take in its charming atmosphere, but also to experience Korean wood crafts. The workshop offers visitors the chance to learn about Korean wood crafts by creating some of unique items like a traditional wooden mask -- or “dal” -- a plate, chopsticks or “hopae,” which are the wooden identification tags carried by adults during the Joseon era, with their name, place of birth and address. The wood crafts course is led by a 45-year veteran wood carving artist.

A "hopae" keychain made at Bukchon Woodwork Workshop (Seoul Metropolitan Government) A "hopae" keychain made at Bukchon Woodwork Workshop (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

One of the popular programs is the hopae-making session, in which participants can turn the wooden tag into a keychain. While most of the woodcraft classes take almost an hour, a few programs might require longer to complete the delicate crafts, according to Bukchon Woodwork Workshop. The classes are priced from 15,000 won ($11) to 35,000 won. Bukchon Woodwork Workshop is closed on Mondays and Fridays. For reservations and information, call (02) 725-1061. Seoul Museum of Craft Art After taking an extra five-minute walk from Gyeongbokgung, tourists can enjoy a cool escape at the Seoul Museum of Craft Art, where craft courses are available exclusively for children. Although their latest programs -- ramie fabric and embroidery -- are over, the museum is scheduled to open a free child-friendly “najeonchilgi” class for young visitors. Najeonchilgi is a traditional handicraft technique using dyed oxhorn strips, mother-of-pearl inlay and abalone shell.

"Najeonchilgi" works made in the Seoul Museum of Craft Art's craft program (Seoul Museum of Craft Art) "Najeonchilgi" works made in the Seoul Museum of Craft Art's craft program (Seoul Museum of Craft Art)