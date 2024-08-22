Opposition chief isolates over COVID-19, cancels key events

Most Popular
Opposition chief isolates over COVID-19, cancels key eventsBy Kim Arin
Published : Aug. 22, 2024 - 15:24
Democratic Party of Korea chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung tested positive for COVID-19 and went into self-isolation on Wednesday, the day he was due to meet with former President Moon Jae-in.
The Democratic Party said in an announcement to reporters that Lee tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled his public schedules to keep in line with government guidelines that recommend at-home isolation until a day after symptoms go away.
His COVID-19 diagnosis delayed highly anticipated meetings with key political leaders, including Han Dong-hoon, chair of the ruling People Power Party.
“His meeting with the People Power Party chair will have to be postponed under the circumstances. In the meantime we will be preparing for the talks, to be arranged again after his recovery, which we hope will mark a turning point for reconciliation,” the Democratic Party said.
In a message to reporters, Han said he wished his Democratic Party counterpart a “swift and full recovery.”
The ruling party leader said he hoped the extra time would give them “a chance to go over pressing items left on the agenda.” “We hope that the meeting will be an opportunity to put partisanship on hold to focus on making the lives of Koreans better,” he said.
The party leaders had agreed to meet this coming Sunday in an effort to bridge the gaps between the two rival parties regarding pending bills and other National Assembly affairs.
The parties have been clashing over the Democratic Party-led bill for distributing cash subsidies worth 250,000 won to every Korean, which had been Lee’s main campaign promise during the Assembly general election in April. President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed the bill last week citing costs.
Lee secured a second term as the opposition leader at the last Democratic Party national convention in Songpa Stadium in Seoul over the weekend.
