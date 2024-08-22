Coway outpaces rivals in filter technology

Korean home appliance-maker Coway has retained its No. 1 position in the nation’s water purifier market for almost three decades with its unrivaled filter technology.

“Since the very beginning of our water purifier business, we have put intensive effort into enhancing the quality of water filters, one of the key components. Unlike most competitors, we can produce the products' main water filters on our own,” said a company official.

With constant efforts to enhance the quality of water filters, Coway’s ice water purifier, in particular, has secured several industrial certifications at home and abroad more than any other rivals in the market.

The AIS 3.0 ice water purifier was certified in water purification capacity for 104 categories – 47 from the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards and 79 from the Water Quality Association – last year, in recognition of its ability to eliminate harmful substances such as viruses, bacteria and endocrine disruptors.

Icon Ice Water Purifier, Coway’s bestselling product, has also been acknowledged as a safe product by gaining domestic and foreign certifications for 97 categories, including microplastics and heavy metals.

Coway said it has continually attempted to test the safety of its product from foreign agencies to build trust with the customers, despite considerable costs and efforts.

WQA, an international certification agency for water treatment products, has certified over 80 water purifiers of Coway since 2008. WOA gives “Gold Seal” marks to the products after thoroughly investigating purification capacity, safety of the components and structural integrity.

“Coway has been maintaining the lead in the market for more than 30 years. This is due to our constant effort to provide high-quality water with our self-produced water filters and prove its safety with official certification,” said the official.