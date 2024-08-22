'Influencer' winner disqualified from W300m prize for leaking outcome

Korean YouTuber Oh Byeong-min, better known as Oking, the winner of Netflix TV competition "The Influencer," will not be eligible to claim the 300 million won ($225,000) prize after leaking information about being the final winner, according to Netflix on Thursday.

"Maintaining confidentiality before a title's release is essential in order to ensure that the efforts of everyone involved in the production are rewarded and that the intended enjoyment is fully delivered to the audience," a Netflix official said.

"This confidentiality is also a promise among all the producers and the participants who wish for the success of the project," the official added. "To maintain the program's credibility and fairness among participants, the winner of 'The Influencer' who violated the confidentiality obligation in their contract did not receive the prize money."

Netflix declined to comment on whether Oh would face any additional penalties beyond not receiving the award due to a possible breach of contract.

Netflix's decision to disqualify Oh from receiving the prize money comes after news of Oh winning the program was leaked in May.

Choi Seung-jung, the former representative of Winnerz Coin, revealed that Oh had informed him of his victory on "The Influencer," via a social media post.

"On Jan. 13, Yu Deok-jun and Oking visited our house and said, 'What we discuss here must remain confidential; if it leaks, a penalty must be paid.' Oh then revealed that he was the winner of the show and had received a prize of 200 (million) to 300 million won," Choi said in a since-deleted post.

The post came amid Choi's criticism of Oh for portraying Winnerz Coin as responsible for a cryptocurrency scam. Currently, Winnerz Coin faces allegations of leading multiple coin scams, where investors were allegedly prevented from withdrawing their funds after investing in a cryptocurrency.

"The Influencer" is a seven-part series featuring 77 of the most popular Korean content creators from platforms such as YouTube, Afreeca TV and TikTok competing in challenges to complete missions and claim the title of final winner. In the last episode, which aired Aug. 13, Oh was announced as the winner.