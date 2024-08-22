LG Chem leads growth hormone market with award-winning app

LG Chem is leading the nation's growth hormone market with its award-winning mobile app, EuDi.

According to the company, EuDi won the iF Design Award 2024 in the user experience category in March. It was the only pharmaceutical company to win the honor among 521 winners since 2021, in an arena traditionally dominated by consumer electronics, telecoms and automotive sectors.

Launched in 2019, the EuDi app was designed to streamline daily injections for children and their caregivers. The app features tools such as personalized character development and badge collection for mission completion, which have been praised for motivating children to follow their treatment plans.

By incorporating engaging elements like a child's character growing into various professions, the app turns treatment into an enjoyable experience, boosting adherence and providing a sense of achievement, according to the company.

Additionally, LG Chem teamed up with pharmacy students earlier this year to brainstorm fresh marketing strategies for its growth hormone and precocious puberty treatments. The students highlighted the importance of customer-centric branding and proposed innovative tweaks to EuDi, including augmented reality features to make self-injections less intimidating for children.

"We will continue to innovate the treatment journey to help children grow both in height and in their dreams,” Park Hee-sool, senior managing director of specialty care at LG Chem, said.

"We are committed to offering the best treatment solutions based on deep understanding and empathy for our customers."

Looking ahead, LG Chem plans to expand its product lineup with new offerings for patients with pediatric endocrine disorders and is set to introduce a treatment for precocious puberty.