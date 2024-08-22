Court of appeals orders Japan firm to compensate forced labor victim's children

A Seoul court of appeals, reversing a ruling by a district court, ordered Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. on Thursday to pay compensation of 100 million won ($74,750) to four children of a deceased South Korean victim of Japan's wartime forced labor.

The appellate division of the Seoul Central District Court made the ruling in a lawsuit filed by the descendants of the victim, surnamed Jeong, who demanded 200 million won, claiming he was forcibly mobilized to work for the Japanese company's Iwate steel mill from 1940-42.

Earlier, the same court ruled against the plaintiffs, stating that their rights to claim compensation had expired.

However, the appellate court reversed the ruling without disclosing specific explanations in court. (Yonhap)