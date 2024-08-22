Binggrae CEO indicted for beating police officer while drunk

The CEO of Binggrae Co., South Korea's major dairy maker, was indicted for assaulting a police officer under the influence of alcohol, judicial officials said Thursday.

The Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office indicted Kim Dong-hwan, the oldest son of Kim Ho-youn, the former chairman of the food company, on charges of obstruction of official duties last week.

Kim, 41, is accused of beating a police officer who arrived at the scene after a resident filed a complaint against him for kicking up a fuss while drunk in Seoul's Yongsan district on June 17.

Kim was appointed the CEO of Binggrae Co. in March in what is widely viewed as the third-generation succession of the family business. (Yonhap)