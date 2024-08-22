Binggrae CEO indicted for beating police officer while drunk

Most Popular
-
1
[Herald Interview] Traveling to ‘see the human side of North Korea’
-
2
Why Korean Air, Asiana Airlines in rush to shed unused mileage points
-
3
[KH Explains] Institutional investors in Korea take slower approach to crypto
-
4
Govt., ruling party look to expand budget for improving livelihoods
-
5
As Daum sinks in search, experts doubt AI is solution
Binggrae CEO indicted for beating police officer while drunkBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 22, 2024 - 11:21
The CEO of Binggrae Co., South Korea's major dairy maker, was indicted for assaulting a police officer under the influence of alcohol, judicial officials said Thursday.
The Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office indicted Kim Dong-hwan, the oldest son of Kim Ho-youn, the former chairman of the food company, on charges of obstruction of official duties last week.
Kim, 41, is accused of beating a police officer who arrived at the scene after a resident filed a complaint against him for kicking up a fuss while drunk in Seoul's Yongsan district on June 17.
Kim was appointed the CEO of Binggrae Co. in March in what is widely viewed as the third-generation succession of the family business. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Institutional investors in Korea take slower approach to crypto
-
BOK extends rate freeze amid soaring household debt
-
Yoon aide suggests 'direct hire' of foreign nannies to ease cost burden