Opposition leader tests positive for COVID-19, postpones talks with ruling party chief

This file photo shows Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, taking off his mask. (Newsis)

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of scheduled events, including talks with ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon.

Lee, recently elected leader of the main opposition Democratic Party for a second term, had been scheduled to hold his first talks with Han of the ruling People Power Party on Sunday, but Lee's side has asked to postpone the meeting, Han said Thursday.

"A while ago, we heard from Chairman Lee's side that he has to postpone the meeting between the ruling and opposition parties planned for this Sunday due to his COVID-19 symptoms," Han said during a supreme council meeting at the National Assembly.

Han said he will better prepare for the meeting with the extra time and said he hopes to discuss ways to end political strife and livelihood-related issues in the upcoming talks.

An official told reporters Lee tested positive after showing symptoms of a cold earlier Thursday and will go into self-quarantine.

The two leaders will reschedule the meeting after Lee recovers, according to the official.

Lee's plans to visit former President Moon Jae-in in the southeastern city of Yangsan and the wife of the late former President Roh Moo-hyun in the southeastern rural village of Bongha later this day were also postponed. (Yonhap)