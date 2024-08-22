Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Herald Interview] Traveling to ‘see the human side of North Korea’

    [Herald Interview] Traveling to ‘see the human side of North Korea’
  2. 2

    Govt., ruling party look to expand budget for improving livelihoods

    Govt., ruling party look to expand budget for improving livelihoods
  3. 3

    Why Korean Air, Asiana Airlines in rush to shed unused mileage points

    Why Korean Air, Asiana Airlines in rush to shed unused mileage points
  4. 4

    As Daum sinks in search, experts doubt AI is solution

    As Daum sinks in search, experts doubt AI is solution
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] Institutional investors in Korea take slower approach to crypto

    [KH Explains] Institutional investors in Korea take slower approach to crypto
  1. 6

    Opposition slams Yoon aide as 'traitor' over Japan remarks

    Opposition slams Yoon aide as 'traitor' over Japan remarks
  2. 7

    Medical standoff puts Korea's COVID-19 response to test

    Medical standoff puts Korea's COVID-19 response to test
  3. 8

    Qxpress to split from cash-strapped Qoo10

    Qxpress to split from cash-strapped Qoo10
  4. 9

    Growing influence of Thailand in K-pop industry

    Growing influence of Thailand in K-pop industry
  5. 10

    [Herald Interview] Kim Seon-ho says he was scared to take on entirely different character in 'The Tyrant'

    [Herald Interview] Kim Seon-ho says he was scared to take on entirely different character in 'The Tyrant'
소아쌤

'Vast majority' of Fed policymakers signal likelihood of September rate cut: minutes

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 22, 2024 - 09:18

    • Link copied

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy in Washington, US, July 31. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy in Washington, US, July 31.

The "vast majority" of the US Federal Reserve's policymakers indicated it might be appropriate to start lowering the benchmark interest rate next month should progress on inflation continue, the minutes of the central bank's monetary policy meeting last month showed Wednesday.

The Fed released the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on July 30-31. At the meeting, the bank held its key rate at the 5.25 to 5.50 percent range for an eighth consecutive time, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell said a rate cut could be "on the table" as soon as September.

"The vast majority observed that, if the data continued to come in about as expected, it would likely be appropriate to ease policy at the next meeting," the minutes read.

The next FOMC meeting is set to take place on Sept. 17-18.

The US key rate has remained unchanged since a quarter percentage point increase to the current level in July last year. Before the freeze, the Fed carried out an aggressive rate-hiking campaign launched in March 2022 to bring down inflation. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines