[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Why do our employees seem unhappy?

B: They feel they’re working too much __________________ meager pay.

(a) receive

(b) received

(c) only to receive

(d) only receiving

해석

A: 우리 직원들 기분이 왜 안 좋아 보이죠?

B: 그들은 지나치게 많은 일을 하지만 결국 얼마 안 되는 임금을 받을 뿐이라고 생각해요.

해설

to부정사 자리 채우기

주어(They), 동사(feel), 목적어인 명사절(they’re working too much)이 있는 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하는 수식어 거품 자리이다. 이 수식어 거품은 동사가 없는 구이므로, 수식어 거품구를 이끌 수 있는 to부정사 (c) only to receive가 정답이다. 참고로 이 문장에서 부사 ‘only’는 '결국 ~할 뿐인'라는 의미로 결과를 나타낸다.

어휘

employee 직원, 고용인 meager 얼마 안 되는, 불충분한 pay 임금, 급료

receive 받다

2.

A: I’ll recommend that the budget _________ approved.

B: Thank you. I appreciate that.

(a) is

(b) was

(c) be

(d) will be

해석

A: 제가 예산이 승인되어야 한다고 권할게요.

B: 고맙습니다. 그래 주시면 감사하죠.

해설

제안의 주절 뒤 종속절에 동사원형 채우기

문장의 주절에 recommend라는 제안을 나타내는 동사가 왔고, 주절에 제안•의무•요청을 나타내는 동사•형용사가 나오면 종속절에 ‘(should+) 동사원형’이 와야 하므로 조동사 should가 생략된 동사원형 (c) be가 정답이다.

어휘

recommend 권하다, 추천하다 budget 예산 approve 승인하다 appreciate 감사하다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Use polystyrene containers and other non-biodegradable products ___________________ because they are bad for the environment.

(a) little as necessary

(b) as little as necessary

(c) as necessary as little

(d) necessary as little

해석

폴리스티렌 용기와 자연 분해되지 않는 다른 제품들은 환경에 좋지 않으므로 필요한 만큼 조금만 사용하세요.

해설

‘as+원급+as’ 채우기

문맥상 ‘환경에 좋지 않으므로 필요한 만큼 조금만 사용하세요’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, ‘~만큼 –한’이라는 의미의 원급 표현 ‘as+형용사/부사+as’가 쓰여야 한다. 따라서 형용사 little과 함께 이를 바르게 표현한 (b) as little as necessary가 정답이다. (c)를 사용하면 ‘적은 만큼 필요한’이라는 어색한 의미가 되므로 오답이다.

어휘

container 용기, 그릇 biodegradable 자연 분해되는

4. ______________________ that the members of the imperial family of Japan, particularly the Emperor, are direct descendants of the gods.

(a) Japanese believe

(b) Japanese believes

(c) The Japanese believe

(d) The Japanese believes

해석

일본인들은 일본 황실 가문의 일원들, 특히 황제가 신의 직속 후손이라고 믿는다.

해설

‘주어+동사’ 채우기

문장에 목적어(that the members ~ of the gods)만 있고 주어와 동사가 없으므로, 빈칸에는 주어와 동사가 와야 한다. 문맥상 ‘일본인 전체가 황실 가문과 황제가 신의 직속 후손이라고 믿는다’는 의미가 되어야 하므로, ‘일본인 전체’와 같이 한 나라의 국민을 총칭할 때 쓰는 정관사 the가 포함된 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. The Japanese는 복수 취급하므로 복수 동사와 함께 쓰인 (c) The Japanese believe가 정답이다.

어휘

imperial 황실의 descendant 후손

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) One of the most common types of back pain is lumbago, or lower back pain.

(b) Lumbago refers to soreness in the lower back that must spread to the buttocks and thighs.

(c) It can be acute or chronic, and ranges in intensity from mild to severe.

(d) Acute cases may be relieved with painkillers, but chronic ones should be treated by a doctor.

해석

(a) 가장 흔한 허리 통증 중 하나는 요통 혹은 허리 아랫부분의 통증이다.

(b) 요통은 엉덩이와 허벅지까지 퍼질 수 있는 허리 아랫부분의 통증을 가리킨다.

(c) 이것은 급성이거나 만성일 수 있고 강도의 범위는 가벼운 정도에서 심한 정도까지 다양하다.

(d) 급성인 경우는 진통제로 가라앉힐 수 있지만, 만성인 경우엔 의사에게 치료를 받아야 한다.

해설

적절하지 않은 조동사가 와서 틀린 문장

(b)에서 조동사로 must가 쓰이면 틀리다. 문맥상 ‘엉덩이와 허벅지까지 퍼질 수 있는’이라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, ‘~일 수 있다’라는 뜻으로 약한 추측을 나타내는 조동사 may가 쓰여야 한다. 즉, 조동사 must가 may로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) Lumbago refers to soreness in the lower back that must spread to the buttocks and thighs가 정답이다.

어휘

lumbago 요통 soreness 통증, 아픔 spread 퍼지다 buttock 엉덩이 thigh 허벅지

acute 급성의 chronic 만성의 painkiller 진통제

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(c) / (c) / (b) / (c) / (b)

✅ 설미연쌤 텝스인강 0원으로 무제한 수강 ▶ https://gouk.kr/rFxtbv

✅ 텝스 전레벨 교재 제공! 327/387 한번에 달성 ▶https://gouk.kr/wh2FDS

✅ 내 텝스 실력 무료로 확인하고 텝스인강 할인쿠폰까지! ▶ https://gouk.kr/aMCRNn