Number of heat-related patients nears 3,000 to second-highest level

A signboard on a Seoul street shows the mercury reaching 34 C on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Nearly 3,000 people have experienced heat-related illnesses this summer as scorching heat continues to plague South Korea, authorities said Wednesday.

A total of 98 people were taken to emergency rooms due to heat-related illnesses on Tuesday alone, bringing the total number of such patients to 2,994 since May 20, when the government began monitoring such cases for the year, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

It is the second-largest tally ever, with the country reporting the largest number of heat-related patients in 2018 with 4,526 cases.

Extreme heat has also claimed 28 lives so far this year in South Korea, the agency added.

From June 11 through Tuesday, 997,000 livestock died from extreme heat.

The weather agency said the heat wave is forecast to continue, and the government is activating an intensive monitoring system, particularly for senior citizens and other vulnerable members of the population. (Yonhap)