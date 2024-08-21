Rain to continue until Thursday after Typhoon Jongdari weakens

Pedestrians cross the street near Gwanghwamun Square, as a heavy rain warning was issued across the city Wednesday morning. (Yonhap)

Though Typhoon Jongdari weakened to a tropical depression late Tuesday evening, the Korea Meteorological Administration said on Wednesday that rain will continue to fall, focusing on central regions of South Korea to Thursday.

As of 9 p.m., Tuesday, Typhoon Jongdari weakened to a tropical depression 30 kilometers off the southeastern coast of Heuksando, South Jeolla Province, according to the KMA. The typhoon then passed by Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, at 3 a.m., before dissipating nearby at 9 a.m.

A heavy rain watch was issued across the Greater Seoul area, along with parts of Gangwon Province, South Chungcheong Province and southern coastal areas of South Gyeongsang Province as of 8 a.m., Wednesday. In these regions, it was raining at 20 millimeters per hour, according to the weather agency’s records.

As of 2 p.m., heavy rain warnings were lifted in most regions, with the exception of Cheorwon-gun and Hwacheon-gun in Gangwon Province. In parts of South Jeolla Province and coastal areas near southern regions of Korea, a strong wind watch and a high seas watch have been issued. The weather agency added that 5 to 60 mm of rain per hour accompanied by gusts, lightning and thunder were expected for Wednesday, focused on central regions.

The KMA expects rain to continue sporadically until Thursday, particularly focused in the central regions. The central regions can expect to see up to 20 to 60 mm of rain, while the southern regions and Jeju Island may see up to 5 to 40 mm and 10 to 40 mm of rain, respectively.

Due to Typhoon Jongdari, torrential rains swept through parts of Korea on Wednesday, flooding vehicles, houses and roads and causing landslides.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior and Safety reported that a total of 16 vehicles were flooded in roads at Ulsan, which saw up to 142 mm of torrential rain overnight. While some drivers were trapped inside their vehicles for some time, the passengers were eventually able to escape by Wednesday morning.

According to the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency, a total of 75 reports were made as of 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday regarding accidents caused by torrential rain, including 33 reports on flooded roads, 16 reports of malfunctioning traffic signals and 15 reports of manhole dangers. As of 7:30 a.m., up to 28 reports were also filed to Ulsan Fire Station.