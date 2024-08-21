Yoon aide suggests 'direct hire' of foreign nannies to ease cost burden

President Yoon Suk Yeol's aide on Wednesday proposed a "private contract" between South Korean individuals and foreign domestic helpers as a way to ease the cost burden of local households struggling to find work-life balance, a phenomenon seen in the country as a culprit behind the low birth rate and the looming population crisis.

You Hye-mi, senior secretary to the President for population policy, said in a radio interview Wednesday that the country is looking for ways to quell complaints about Korean households' cost burden in the ongoing pilot project to hire caregivers via a housekeeping service agent certified by the government. South Korea's legal hourly minimum wage stands at 9,860 won ($7.40), and caregivers are expected to earn at least 1.5 million won each month.

"We are seeing complaints about the cost burden of Filipina foreign domestic helpers as South Korea's minimum wage applies to them. So we are trying to explore ways to mitigate an individual household's cost burden of hiring them and find rooms for improvement," she said.

The former professor said one of the options to ease the burden could be to encourage households to hire foreign housekeepers directly instead of hiring through intermediaries.

"As we look at the cases of Japan, some are hired through strict requirements, but some are hired directly. In the case of a direct-hire, a household may be able to cut the cost into half or a third of the normal cost (of hiring a foreign domestic helper)," said You, formerly a macroeconomics expert who is a mother of twins.

You referred to Japan's foreign domestic worker policy in which an individual in areas designated as Japan National Strategic Special Zones may hire foreign workers through housekeeping service agents that sponsor their domestic helper visas.

Rep. Na Kyung-won of the conservative People Power Party said in a parliamentary forum Wednesday that the "discriminatory application" of the minimum wage to foreign domestic workers could be seen as "reasonable."

"In order to stimulate more foreign worker employment in the country, and make more South Korean citizens enjoy the benefit of the policy, a minimum wage policy should not be applied uniformly and we need to seek improvement," Na said in the forum held by the ruling party to raise the issue for public discussion.

These comments came after 100 Filipina workers arrived in Seoul in early August to work as domestic helpers through a long-awaited six-month pilot program backed by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. All caregivers, aged between 24 and 38, are E-9 visa holders who speak English and basic Korean. After four weeks of training through early September, they will be deployed to 100 South Korean households.

You also said that a foreign workforce could be deployed to South Korea to address the sharp decline in the country's working population, adding that devising a mid- to long-term policy would be an important step to addressing the crisis.

"South Korea is not the only country trying to attract a foreign workforce in the face of the low fertility rate," she said. "We should focus on (exploring ways to let foreigners know) how attractive South Korea is to foreigners as a destination."