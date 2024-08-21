Newest Netflix Korea thriller to depict 'frogs' coping with sudden calamities

Inspired by the Korean saying "A carelessly thrown stone can kill a frog," the newest Netflix Korea series unfolds the stories of "frogs," or ordinary individuals, who are suddenly faced with terrible misfortune, the director said Wednesday.

"The Frog" is an 8-part mystery thriller featuring Young-ha (Kim Yun-seok), who runs a bed and breakfast in the woods. Young-ha seeks a peaceful life in isolation, but his tranquility is disrupted by a mysterious guest, Sung-ah (Go Min-si).

The series is directed by Mo Wan-il, winner of the 56th Baeksang Arts Award for best TV director with the widely popular romantic thriller "The World of the Married."

Just like the frog in the Korean saying, Mo said the characters in the series are suddenly faced with unexpected events.

"The script had such an unusual story that I questioned whether it could be adapted into a series. Nevertheless, I remained intrigued. The way the characters face an uncertain future was both compelling and emotional, sparking curiosity about what comes next and ultimately motivating me to produce it," said Mo, during a press conference held Wednesday.