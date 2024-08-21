Newest Netflix Korea thriller to depict 'frogs' coping with sudden calamities

Most Popular
Newest Netflix Korea thriller to depict 'frogs' coping with sudden calamitiesBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Aug. 21, 2024 - 15:12
Inspired by the Korean saying "A carelessly thrown stone can kill a frog," the newest Netflix Korea series unfolds the stories of "frogs," or ordinary individuals, who are suddenly faced with terrible misfortune, the director said Wednesday.
"The Frog" is an 8-part mystery thriller featuring Young-ha (Kim Yun-seok), who runs a bed and breakfast in the woods. Young-ha seeks a peaceful life in isolation, but his tranquility is disrupted by a mysterious guest, Sung-ah (Go Min-si).
The series is directed by Mo Wan-il, winner of the 56th Baeksang Arts Award for best TV director with the widely popular romantic thriller "The World of the Married."
Just like the frog in the Korean saying, Mo said the characters in the series are suddenly faced with unexpected events.
"The script had such an unusual story that I questioned whether it could be adapted into a series. Nevertheless, I remained intrigued. The way the characters face an uncertain future was both compelling and emotional, sparking curiosity about what comes next and ultimately motivating me to produce it," said Mo, during a press conference held Wednesday.
The series marks veteran actor Kim's return to a series after 17 years. Kim gained recognition for his performance in hit flicks such as "Tazza: The High Rollers" and "The Yellow Sea."
Asked why he chose to appear in a series, Kim explained that he believed the growing popularity of the series format reflected changing trends.
"Following the changing times, series have become a genre of their own. ... As actors, I think we need to do what we need to do during such changing times," said Kim.
He added that the Netflix series held additional appeal for him.
"The global reach and the opportunity to convey the details and expressions to people who speak different languages is something I aspire to do," he said.
As for why he specifically joined "The Frog," Kim said that the series' balanced portrayal of the person who throws the stone and the one who gets hit was a key reason.
"This narrative about our society and our own experiences affected me profoundly," said Kim.
"By depicting how the individuals cope and persevere, without missing any detail, we are given a chance to reflect on ourselves," he said.
The first episode of "The Frog" will be released Friday on Netflix.
