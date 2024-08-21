Traditional crafts and their contemporary adaptions to be shown at Changdeokgung

Most Popular
-
1
Political tensions to rise as rival parties' leaders start new term
-
2
[Herald Interview] Traveling to ‘see the human side of North Korea’
-
3
Govt., ruling party look to expand budget for improving livelihoods
-
4
As Daum sinks in search, experts doubt AI is solution
-
5
Why Korean Air, Asiana Airlines in rush to shed unused mileage points
-
6
Opposition slams Yoon aide as 'traitor' over Japan remarks
-
7
Growing influence of Thailand in K-pop industry
-
8
Qxpress to split from cash-strapped Qoo10
-
9
[Herald Interview] Kim Seon-ho says he was scared to take on entirely different character in 'The Tyrant'
-
10
Seoul to turn Gwanghwamun into space for peace, democracy
Traditional crafts and their contemporary adaptions to be shown at ChangdeokgungBy Choi Si-young
Published : Aug. 21, 2024 - 14:59
An exhibition of Korean artifacts and contemporary artworks from clothing to window wallpaper will take place Sept. 3-8 at Nakseonjae Hall in Changdeokgung, one of the five Joseon-era (1392-1910) palaces in Seoul.
Around 50 intangible cultural heritage title holders and contemporary artists will show some 80 pieces at the “Korean Heritage Art Exhibition.”
Clothing made using the “nubi,” or quilting, known for distinctive, tightly spaced rows of stitches, and celadon will be on view.
Also on display will be window wallpaper drawn by contemporary artists. Modern adaptations will be made for “soban,” small wooden tables used as dining tables and “buchae,” traditional Korean handheld fans. These are made of “hanji," traditional mulberry paper with wooden spokes.
“The show brings together the ‘old and new,’” an official at the organizer Korea Heritage Service said, referring to a moon jar with royal silk flowers, a collaborative work between artisans and contemporary artists.
“The hall is a perfect venue,” the official added, referring to Nakseonjae, which was built in 1847 as the king’s quarters. Separate spaces were added later to accommodate the king’s grandmother and consorts, and Joseon kings also used the hall as their office.
The exhibition, open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., will have a guided tour three times a day at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Admission is 3,000 won.
Nighttime tours will run twice an evening from Sept. 5-7, with the agency selecting participants once spots have been booked through the agency’s website royal.khs.go.kr/cdg. The booking starts at 2 p.m. Thursday.
More from Headlines
-
Institutional investors in Korea take slower approach to crypto
-
Medical standoff puts Korea's COVID-19 response to test
-
Yoon aide suggests 'direct hire' of foreign nannies to ease cost burden