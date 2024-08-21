Traditional crafts and their contemporary adaptions to be shown at Changdeokgung

The Korean Heritage Art Exhibition at Nakseonjae Hall in Changdeokgung in October 2023. (Korea Heritage Service)

An exhibition of Korean artifacts and contemporary artworks from clothing to window wallpaper will take place Sept. 3-8 at Nakseonjae Hall in Changdeokgung, one of the five Joseon-era (1392-1910) palaces in Seoul.

Around 50 intangible cultural heritage title holders and contemporary artists will show some 80 pieces at the “Korean Heritage Art Exhibition.”

Clothing made using the “nubi,” or quilting, known for distinctive, tightly spaced rows of stitches, and celadon will be on view.

Also on display will be window wallpaper drawn by contemporary artists. Modern adaptations will be made for “soban,” small wooden tables used as dining tables and “buchae,” traditional Korean handheld fans. These are made of “hanji," traditional mulberry paper with wooden spokes.

“The show brings together the ‘old and new,’” an official at the organizer Korea Heritage Service said, referring to a moon jar with royal silk flowers, a collaborative work between artisans and contemporary artists.

“The hall is a perfect venue,” the official added, referring to Nakseonjae, which was built in 1847 as the king’s quarters. Separate spaces were added later to accommodate the king’s grandmother and consorts, and Joseon kings also used the hall as their office.

The exhibition, open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., will have a guided tour three times a day at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Admission is 3,000 won.

Nighttime tours will run twice an evening from Sept. 5-7, with the agency selecting participants once spots have been booked through the agency’s website royal.khs.go.kr/cdg. The booking starts at 2 p.m. Thursday.