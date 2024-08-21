Gyeongju to offer nighttime walking tours

Most Popular
Gyeongju to offer nighttime walking toursBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug. 21, 2024 - 14:41
Gyeongju has announced that the city will offer nighttime walking tours for families from early September to November.
The trip is available for children above age 9 and their parents, allowing participants to explore Gyeongju’s iconic cultural heritage sites -- such as the Daereungwon complex of 23 ancient tombs dating to the Silla period and the Gyerim, a small forest -- with a guide to the city’s cultural heritage and history.
Travelers are asked to make their reservations online via the city’s official booking website from Aug. 26 to 28.
The family-friendly nighttime tours start at 7 p.m. every Wednesday from Sept. 4 to Nov. 20.
Admission is free.
Meanwhile, the Silla Culture Center will offer two 3 1/2-hour walking tours, under the name, “Silla Moonlight Tour,” on Sept. 20 and Oct. 19.
Participants will begin their journey from Woljeonggyo's southern gate, visit the nearby Wolseong moat, the Gyerim and Cheomseongdae -- Asia’s oldest surviving astronomical observatory -- before heading back to the bridge.
Different cultural experiences will take place at each site, including traditional music performances, lantern decorating, constellation-themed temporary tattooing, photo zones, street food and traditional Korean drinks.
By joining the October program, visitors can start their visit early in the afternoon by taking a stroll around the Tomb of King Jinpyeong, the 26th king of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935).
Travelers can also enjoy a concert at the nearby Gujeolcho flower field in Seoak-dong, central Gyeongju.
Admission costs 10,000 won in September but the October program is priced at 30,000 won, which includes dinner and additional transportation fees.
Reservations are required at the official website of the Silla Culture Center.
For more information, call (054) 777-1950.
