Gyeongju to offer nighttime walking tours

Gyeongju has announced that the city will offer nighttime walking tours for families from early September to November.

The trip is available for children above age 9 and their parents, allowing participants to explore Gyeongju’s iconic cultural heritage sites -- such as the Daereungwon complex of 23 ancient tombs dating to the Silla period and the Gyerim, a small forest -- with a guide to the city’s cultural heritage and history.

Travelers are asked to make their reservations online via the city’s official booking website from Aug. 26 to 28.

The family-friendly nighttime tours start at 7 p.m. every Wednesday from Sept. 4 to Nov. 20.

Admission is free.

Meanwhile, the Silla Culture Center will offer two 3 1/2-hour walking tours, under the name, “Silla Moonlight Tour,” on Sept. 20 and Oct. 19.