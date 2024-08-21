Most Popular
They went for the gold, They're now ads' golden ticket
While companies leverage their universal appeal, athletes promote niche sports to publicBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Aug. 21, 2024 - 14:33
This year's Olympics may be over, but star players continue to appear on TV -- through advertisements.
Convenience store chain GS25 launched "Shin Yu-bin's Snack Time" on Wednesday in collaboration with the table tennis player. Shin's viral on-camera moments at the Paris Games famously showed her snacking.
OB Beer, an official sponsor of the Paris Olympics, has selected fencing champion Oh Sang-uk, who won gold in both the individual and team saber events, to promote its brand.
Kim Ye-ji, a silver medalist in the women's 10-meter air pistol, will be featured in Louis Vuitton advertisements. Kim, who gained widespread popularity for her nonchalant manner of placing her pistol down after shooting, has signed with entertainment management company Plfil, signaling her foray into the industry.
It is nothing unusual for sports stars to appear in commercials after achieving great results at international competitions.
One of Korea’s most famous soccer stars, Park Ji-sung, appeared in a Kyobo Life Insurance commercial in 2003 alongside Guus Hiddink, former coach of Korea's World Cup team, and was chosen as a spokesmodel for products from beer and online soccer to nutritional supplements. Korean figure skating hero Kim Yu-na also became the face of numerous brands, including banks, jewelry, electronic devices and numerous outdoor clothing brands.
Consumers generally find it natural for Olympic athletes to receive such attention from advertisers. "While you might not like certain singers, actors or celebrities, no one dislikes Olympic athletes, especially medalists," said a 32-year-old office worker, noting that it makes sense for companies to embrace healthy, vibrant images of successful athletes.
Pop culture critic Ha Jae-geun explained that Olympic athletes have a stronger appeal than celebrities in terms of recognition and likability. “Their recognition cuts across all ages and genders, and unlike celebrities, they have no 'antifans.' This makes them highly desirable models for companies.”
Ha further noted that for athletes, appearing in commercials and on TV is not just about commercial success, but also a way to boost the popularity of their sport. “Sports that usually receive little attention except during major events have a significant opportunity to become better known when its athletes are repeatedly exposed to the public through advertisements,” Ha said.
Silver medalist Kim Ye-ji’s decision to consider TV and commercial appearances is also motivated by a desire to raise awareness for her sport and support future athletes. At a press conference held at the International Shooting Range in Naju, South Jeolla Province, Tuesday, Kim explained that she signed with an entertainment management company to "promote less popular sports."
“I realized that simply focusing on my sport and achieving records have limits in raising public awareness of shooting. Even if I win an Olympic medal, my name might quickly be forgotten, but by engaging in other activities people will continue to remember shooting. I hope this will help future athletes train in better environments,” Kim said.
