They went for the gold, They're now ads' golden ticket

This year's Olympics may be over, but star players continue to appear on TV -- through advertisements.

Convenience store chain GS25 launched "Shin Yu-bin's Snack Time" on Wednesday in collaboration with the table tennis player. Shin's viral on-camera moments at the Paris Games famously showed her snacking.

OB Beer, an official sponsor of the Paris Olympics, has selected fencing champion Oh Sang-uk, who won gold in both the individual and team saber events, to promote its brand.

Kim Ye-ji, a silver medalist in the women's 10-meter air pistol, will be featured in Louis Vuitton advertisements. Kim, who gained widespread popularity for her nonchalant manner of placing her pistol down after shooting, has signed with entertainment management company Plfil, signaling her foray into the industry.

It is nothing unusual for sports stars to appear in commercials after achieving great results at international competitions.

One of Korea’s most famous soccer stars, Park Ji-sung, appeared in a Kyobo Life Insurance commercial in 2003 alongside Guus Hiddink, former coach of Korea's World Cup team, and was chosen as a spokesmodel for products from beer and online soccer to nutritional supplements. Korean figure skating hero Kim Yu-na also became the face of numerous brands, including banks, jewelry, electronic devices and numerous outdoor clothing brands.

Consumers generally find it natural for Olympic athletes to receive such attention from advertisers. "While you might not like certain singers, actors or celebrities, no one dislikes Olympic athletes, especially medalists," said a 32-year-old office worker, noting that it makes sense for companies to embrace healthy, vibrant images of successful athletes.