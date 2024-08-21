[Photo News] Display of the year

LG Display's Meta Technology 2.0, the company's third-generation OLED technology, has been named the "Korea Display of the Year" at this year's International Meeting on Information Display symposium that kicked off its three-day run on Wednesday in Jejudo. The Meta Technology 2.0 enhances the peak brightness of OLED displays by 40 percent to the industry's brightest 3,000 units. (LG Display)