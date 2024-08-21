Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Political tensions to rise as rival parties' leaders start new term

    Political tensions to rise as rival parties' leaders start new term
  2. 2

    [Herald Interview] Traveling to ‘see the human side of North Korea’

    [Herald Interview] Traveling to ‘see the human side of North Korea’
  3. 3

    Govt., ruling party look to expand budget for improving livelihoods

    Govt., ruling party look to expand budget for improving livelihoods
  4. 4

    As Daum sinks in search, experts doubt AI is solution

    As Daum sinks in search, experts doubt AI is solution
  5. 5

    Why Korean Air, Asiana Airlines in rush to shed unused mileage points

    Why Korean Air, Asiana Airlines in rush to shed unused mileage points
  1. 6

    Opposition slams Yoon aide as 'traitor' over Japan remarks

    Opposition slams Yoon aide as 'traitor' over Japan remarks
  2. 7

    Growing influence of Thailand in K-pop industry

    Growing influence of Thailand in K-pop industry
  3. 8

    Qxpress to split from cash-strapped Qoo10

    Qxpress to split from cash-strapped Qoo10
  4. 9

    [Herald Interview] Kim Seon-ho says he was scared to take on entirely different character in 'The Tyrant'

    [Herald Interview] Kim Seon-ho says he was scared to take on entirely different character in 'The Tyrant'
  5. 10

    Seoul to turn Gwanghwamun into space for peace, democracy

    Seoul to turn Gwanghwamun into space for peace, democracy
소아쌤

[Photo News] Display of the year

By Korea Herald

Published : Aug. 21, 2024 - 14:26

    • Link copied

LG Display's Meta Technology 2.0, the company's third-generation OLED technology, has been named the "Korea Display of the Year" at this year's International Meeting on Information Display symposium that kicked off its three-day run on Wednesday in Jejudo. The Meta Technology 2.0 enhances the peak brightness of OLED displays by 40 percent to the industry's brightest 3,000 units. (LG Display)

More from Headlines