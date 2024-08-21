Home

    Political tensions to rise as rival parties' leaders start new term

    [Herald Interview] Traveling to ‘see the human side of North Korea’

    Govt., ruling party look to expand budget for improving livelihoods

    As Daum sinks in search, experts doubt AI is solution

    Why Korean Air, Asiana Airlines in rush to shed unused mileage points

    Opposition slams Yoon aide as 'traitor' over Japan remarks

    Growing influence of Thailand in K-pop industry

    Qxpress to split from cash-strapped Qoo10

    [Herald Interview] Kim Seon-ho says he was scared to take on entirely different character in 'The Tyrant'

    Seoul to turn Gwanghwamun into space for peace, democracy

[Photo News] Cheers to Paralympians

By Korea Herald

Published : Aug. 21, 2024 - 14:02

South Korea's national team for the 2024 Paris Paralympics departed for Paris on Wednesday, receiving enthusiastic cheers from supporters, including Hana Financial Group. In this photo, Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung (second row, fifth from left) stands with Korea Paralympic Committee Chairman Jung Jin-owan (second row, third from left), Bae Dong-hyun, head of the Paralympic national team (second row, fourth from left) and athletes at Incheon International Airport, celebrating the team’s upcoming games. Under the slogan "Games Wide Open," the Paris Paralympics will run from Aug. 28 until Sept.8, featuring 4,400 athletes from 182 nations. (Hana Financial Group)

