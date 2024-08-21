[Photo News] Cheers to Paralympians

Most Popular
[Photo News] Cheers to ParalympiansBy Korea Herald
Published : Aug. 21, 2024 - 14:02
South Korea's national team for the 2024 Paris Paralympics departed for Paris on Wednesday, receiving enthusiastic cheers from supporters, including Hana Financial Group. In this photo, Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung (second row, fifth from left) stands with Korea Paralympic Committee Chairman Jung Jin-owan (second row, third from left), Bae Dong-hyun, head of the Paralympic national team (second row, fourth from left) and athletes at Incheon International Airport, celebrating the team’s upcoming games. Under the slogan "Games Wide Open," the Paris Paralympics will run from Aug. 28 until Sept.8, featuring 4,400 athletes from 182 nations. (Hana Financial Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
