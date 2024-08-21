Man robs store after making false bomb report

Most Popular
Man robs store after making false bomb reportBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Aug. 21, 2024 - 13:35
A man in his 20s was arrested for making a fake bomb report and robbing a convenience store, South Korean police said Wednesday.
The suspect called the police via 112 at around 7 a.m. Tuesday from Pyeongnae-dong, Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, and said he installed an explosive device inside the nearby PyeongnaeHopyeong station. He then went into a convenience store and threatened a store clerk with a weapon, stealing 90,000 won ($67) in cash.
Police officers searched the station, but did not find any trace of a bomb. They were able to apprehend the subject after tracing him via the 112 report he had made and calling him.
The suspect is being investigated for special robbery -- robbery via collective force or with weapon -- and obstruction of performance of official duties by fraudulent means.
It was found that the suspect had been punished for making false reports in the past multiple times.
