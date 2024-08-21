[Herald Interview] K-Wave a model for I-Wave: Indonesian diplomat

Joannes Ekaprasetya Tandjung, Minister-Counselor for Creative Economy and Digital Affairs speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Herald Square at Huam-dong in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Joannes Ekaprasetya Tandjung, minister counselor for the creative economy and digital affairs at the Indonesian Embassy in South Korea, suggested Indonesian artists embrace Korean training and education as models to nurture the Southeast Asian country's creative industry.

With an aim to promote Indonesian culture globally, Jakarta initiated the "Promoting Creative Economy for Sustainable Development" resolution at the 78th UN General Assembly in 2023. The initiative marks the first UN resolution specifically addressing the creative economy.

Tandjung said the South Korean way of developing local talent has been instrumental in the success of its entertainment industry — a phenomenon globally recognized as the Korean Wave, or Hallyu.

"Before arriving in Korea, I studied Hallyu, the Korean Wave, which began in the 1990s. People say it took the world by storm, but the truth is, it was meticulously planned — not just by the government, but with the involvement of the private sector and, most importantly, the education sector, especially universities," Tandjung told The Korea Herald.

The Korean Wave became popular in Indonesia in the early 2000s with TV dramas like "Endless Love" (2001), leading to a positive view of Korean culture and influencing local fashion and music trends.

However, Tandjung noticed a significant difference between the operations of the entertainment industries in Indonesia and South Korea, particularly in the cultivation of talent.