[Contribution] Tracking international fugitives: Commitment to global cooperation against cross-border crimes

By Kim Dong-kwon

With the increasing globalization of crime and the ease of moving across borders, more criminals are absconding to other countries immediately after committing offenses. Furthermore, criminal organizations operate across multiple nations and quickly move their operation between countries with the intention to disrupt police investigations.

In response, the Korean National Police Agency has made significant strides in apprehending and repatriating fugitives. Following the repatriation of 470 fugitives in 2023, the KNPA has brought back 219 fugitives in the first half of 2024 alone, surpassing 194 fugitives repatriated in the first half of 2023. While this impressive achievement highlights the KNPA’s unwavering commitment to bringing fugitives to justice, the complex nature of capturing fugitives abroad ― especially considering the diverse legal systems, law enforcement structures, languages and time zones ― poses substantial challenges. Even in cases where fugitives were swiftly arrested through vigorous pursuit, their deportations may take months or even years.

To expedite the repatriation process and support victims in recovering their losses, the KNPA is strengthening international cooperation through various channels, including police summits and Interpol operations. The agency has categorized major fugitives, particularly those involved in serious crimes that threaten public safety, into three tiers based on the severity of their offenses and the damage caused. Additionally, the KNPA is expanding emergency cooperation mechanisms such as preventing fugitives from fleeing in the first place, or apprehending those that have already absconded as soon as they arrive in destination airports.

Last October, the KNPA successfully thwarted a murder suspect’s attempt to abscond to Thailand immediately after committing a crime in Korea. The close and timely coordination amongst the KNPA, Thai authorities and Interpol Secretariat led to the suspect’s apprehension upon his arrival at Bangkok Airport, followed by repatriation carried out during the evening on the same day. Similarly, in April this year, two suspects, who had stolen jewelry in Korea and were identified en route to China, were arrested immediately upon entry into an airport in China through a coordinated effort involving the KNPA, Interpol Secretariat and the Ministry of Public Security of China. During the apprehension, the stolen items were also recovered.

Such emergency cases, which involve issuing an Interpol Red Notice against a suspect who has already boarded the flight and carrying out real-time operations with law enforcement authorities from destination countries to prevent entry or arrest such suspect upon arrival, especially on short notice, are not as simple as it might appear in movies. Oftentimes, it is the result of carefully laid-out coordination and unwavering determination built from the cooperative relationships amongst global law enforcement communities.

As crime trends evolve, the collaborative expertise of police entities worldwide must also advance. The relentless pursuit of justice by the KNPA continues as we are working with other international law enforcement organizations more closely and swiftly than ever, ensuring there are fewer places for fugitives to hide.

---

Kim Dong-kwon is the director general of the Korean National Police Agency's International Cooperation Bureau. The views expressed in this article are his own. -- Ed.