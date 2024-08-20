[김대균의 영어산책] 알쏭달쏭한 주어 동사 수의 일치 문법과, 셀 수 없는 명사 총정리

1. A variety of + 복수명사[plural nouns] + V [단수[singular] or 복수[plural]?]

Rule: When using "a variety of," the verb can be either singular or plural, depending on whether you're emphasizing the variety itself (singular) or the individual items (plural).[ 'a variety of’를 사용할 때 동사는 다양성 자체(단수)를 강조할지, 개별 항목(복수)을 강조할지에 따라 단수 또는 복수로 사용할 수 있다.]

A variety of books are available in the library.(도서관에는 다양한 책들이 있다.)

Here, "books" is the focus, so "are" is plural.[ 여기서 'books'가 초점이므로 'are'는 복수형이다.]

A variety of fruit is available at the market.(시장에는 다양한 과일이 있다.)

Here, "variety" is the focus, so "is" is singular.[ 여기서는 '다양성'에 중점을 두었으므로 'is'는 단수형이다.]

A variety of fruits are offered at the market.(시장에는 다양한 과일들이 제공되고 있다.)

Here, "fruits" is treated as a countable noun in its plural form, emphasizing different kinds of fruits. The verb "are" is used because "fruits" is plural.[ 여기서 “fruits”는 복수형인 셀 수 있는 명사로 취쓰여 다양한 종류의 과일을 강조하고 있다. “fruits"가 복수형이기 때문에 동사 ‘are’가 사용된다.]

A variety of fruit is available at the market.(시장에는 다양한 과일이 있다.)

In this sentence, "fruit" is treated as an uncountable noun, referring to the concept of fruit in general. The verb "is" is used because "fruit" is treated as singular in this context.[이 문장에서 “fruit”은 일반적으로 과일의 개념을 나타내는 셀 수 없는 명사로 쓰였다. 이 문맥에서 “fruit”은 단수로 취급되기 때문에 동사 “is”가 사용된다.]

Both sentences are correct and can be used depending on whether you are emphasizing different types of fruit (fruits) or fruit in general (fruit).[ 두 문장 모두 정확하며 다른 종류의 과일(fruits)을 강조하는지, 아니면 일반적인 과일(fruit)을 강조하는지에 따라 사용할 수 있다.]

2. A list of + 복수명사[plural nouns] + V [단수[singular] or 복수[plural]?]

Rule: When using "a list of," the verb is usually singular because the subject is "list," which is singular.[ 'a list of'를 사용할 때는 주어가 단수인 'list'이기 때문에 동사는 보통 단수이다.]

A list of names is on the table.(이름 목록이 테이블 위에 있다.)

"List" is the focus, so "is" is singular.[ “list"가 초점이므로 ‘is’는 단수형이다.]

A list of tasks has been completed.(작업 목록이 완료되었다.)

"List" is singular, so "has" is used.[ “list"가 단수이므로 ‘has’가 사용된다.]

3. The number of + 복수명사[plural nouns] + V [단수[singular] or 복수[plural]?]

Rule: The phrase "the number of" takes a singular verb because it refers to a single quantity.[ “thenumber of"는 단수 동사를 사용하는데, 이는 단일 수량을 의미하기 때문이다.]

The number of students in the class has increased.(교실의 학생 수가 증가했다.)

"The number" is the focus, so "has" is singular.[ “The number"에 초점이 맞춰져 있으므로 ‘has’는 단수이다.]

A number of + 복수명사[plural nouns] + V [단수[singular] or 복수[plural]?]

Rule: The phrase "a number of" takes a plural verb because it emphasizes the plural noun.[ “a number of"라는 문구는 복수 명사를 강조하기 때문에 복수 동사를 사용한다.]

A number of students are absent today.(오늘 결석한 학생들이 많다.)

"Students" is the focus, so "are" is plural.[ “Students"가 초점이므로 ‘are’는 복수형이다.]

4.Collective nouns (e.g., team, family) can be singular or plural depending on context.[ 집합 명사(예: 팀, 가족)는 문맥에 따라 단수 또는 복수로 사용할 수 있다.]

The team is winning. (팀이 이기고 있다.), The team are celebrating. (팀이 축하하고 있다.)

Both are correct; "is" views the team as a single unit, while "are" views the team as individual members.[ 둘 다 맞다! 'is'는 팀을 하나의 단위로 보는 반면, 'are'는 팀을 개별 구성원으로 본다.]

5. Comprehensive List of Uncountable Nouns(셀 수 없는 명사 종합목록)

자주 쓰이는 셀 수 없는 명사 50개를 제공한다!:

advice (조언), anger (분노), art (예술), bread (빵), butter (버터), cash (현금)

clothing (의류), coffee (커피), courage (용기), damage (손상), education (교육),

content (내용) - 우리말 ‘컨텐츠’가 좋아야 한다는 콩글리쉬이다!

electricity (전기), employment (고용), energy (에너지), equipment (장비), evidence (증거),

faith (믿음), fame (명성), furniture (가구), gold (금), happiness (행복), homework (숙제), imagination (상상력), information (정보), jewelry (보석), knowledge (지식), laughter (웃음), luggage (짐), meat (고기), money (돈), music (음악), news (뉴스), patience (인내),

pollution (오염) cf. pollutant(오염물질)은 셀 수 있는 명사이다!

progress (진보), rain (비), reliability (신뢰성), research (연구), rice (쌀), salt (소금), sand (모래),

scenery (풍경), software (소프트웨어), spaghetti (스파게티), sugar (설탕), traffic (교통), violence (폭력), water (물), wisdom (지혜)