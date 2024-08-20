[Graphic News] No. of foreign doctors in S. Korea on rise amid medical walkout

The number of foreign medical doctors in South Korea has been on a steady increase, data showed, amid a prolonged walkout by doctors and trainee doctors here over a government-proposed spike in the medical school quota.

The report comes amid plans by the Health Ministry to allow foreign medical doctors to practice medicine in the country without obtaining a local license.

According to data submitted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare to Rep. Kim Mi-ae of the ruling People Power Party, the number of foreign medical doctors practicing medicine came to 546 as of June, up 20.8 percent from 452 tallied in 2019.

Foreign doctors who wish to practice medicine in the country must pass the national certification exam to obtain a medical license after graduating from a certified medical school in other countries and obtaining a medical license from the country where their school is located. (Yonhap)