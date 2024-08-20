Typhoon Jongdari passes by waters off Jeju; no reports of damage

Strong waves are seen on the coast of Seogwuipo on Jeju Island on Tuesday, as Typhoon Jongdari draws near the island. (Yonhap)

Typhoon Jongdari passed by waters west of Jeju Island on Tuesday, the state weather agency said, with no damage reported as of yet.

As of 6 p.m., a typhoon warning was changed to an advisory for southern waters far off Jeju as the typhoon traveled northward at 33 kilometers per hour about 100 km southwest of the island's southern city of Seogwipo, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Jeju received up to 99 millimeters of rain, while the maximum instantaneous wind speed on the island reached between 18.1 and 29.9 meters per second, the KMA said.

All seven hiking trails at Jeju's Mount Halla have been restricted, while all passenger ferry services to and from the island's coastal ferry terminal have been canceled.

Due to the weather and other issues, a total of 112 flights have been delayed at Jeju International Airport, where a wind shear warning is in effect.

No damage had been reported on the island due to the typhoon as of 6 p.m., according to the island's fire and rescue authorities.

In response to the approaching typhoon, the interior ministry also activated a level 1 emergency as of 8 a.m., with Minister Lee Sang-min ordering related agencies to make thorough preparatory measures to minimize damage.

The typhoon is expected to weaken to a tropical depression between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.