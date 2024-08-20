Home

Seoul designates mpox as infectious disease subject to border screening

By Park Jun-hee

Published : Aug. 20, 2024 - 18:34

Travelers are seen at the Incheon International Airport (Yonhap) Travelers are seen at the Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)

Starting Wednesday, South Korean health authorities will classify mpox as an infectious disease subject to border screening and require passengers flying from eight African nations with mpox symptoms to report to officials, health authorities here said Tuesday afternoon.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the decision comes after the World Health Organization declared mpox a "public health emergency of international concern" last week.

Under the strengthened surveillance measures, those flying from eight African countries and experiencing symptoms, such as fever, chills, rash, or swollen lymph nodes in the neck, must report to quarantine officers upon entry as the Clade 1 mpox variant, which is thought to be more severe, has been spreading rapidly across Africa. The countries are Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic, Kenya, the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Epidemic investigation officers and public health doctors will also be stationed at the arrival gate for those flying from Ethiopia to respond and monitor arriving passengers swiftly, according to the KDCA. It also plans to implement supplementary monitoring measures, such as inspecting wastewater from the planes.

Meanwhile, Seoul reported 10 mpox cases this year as of Aug. 8.

