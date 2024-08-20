Korea to strengthen e-scooter regulations

With regulations and laws regarding e-scooters still in their infancy despite growing popularity and accidents, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced Tuesday that the public and private sectors are working together to strengthen safety management measures to prevent further accidents.

The announcement comes after the government signed a business agreement with related organizations in July, including ten major personal mobility rental companies; the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport; and the National Police Agency, on strengthening the safety management of e-scooters.

The speed limit for electric scooters has been lowered from 25 kilometers per hour to 20 kph in a pilot program.

Lowering the maximum speed is expected to contribute significantly to reducing accidents and casualties; according to an analysis, lowering the speed from 25kph to 20kph reduces the distance needed to stop the vehicle by 26 percent and the intensity of impact by 36 percent.

Personal mobility device rental companies have conducted the pilot program autonomously in consideration of each company's operating area and business conditions.

By the end of December, the ministry will analyze the results of the pilot, including accident statistics, to verify the effectiveness of lowering the maximum speed, and actively consider revising relevant laws and regulations if necessary.

Intensive crackdowns will also be conducted until the end of September, and fines will be imposed for major violations.

Driving without a license or under the influence will result in a 100,000 won ($74.89) fine, while fines for riding with two or more people are 40,000 won and not wearing a safety helmet 20,000 won.

“The government will continue to make improvements to the system,” said Kim Yong-gyun, director general of the Interior Ministry's National Disaster and Safety Control Center, urging users to abide by the regulations for e-scooters.