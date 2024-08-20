Man arrested for stabbing coworker to death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his coworker, police said Tuesday.

The suspect, who was identified as a Thai national in his 30s, is believed to have stabbed a fellow Thai coworker in his 60s in the neck in a foundry dormitory in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province around 10:40 p.m. on Monday. The two workers were found to be living and working in South Korea unregistered.

The victim was fatally stabbed in the neck and died while receiving emergency medical treatment at a nearby hospital. The suspect fled the scene but was caught one hour after the crime in a residential area about 1 kilometer from the crime scene.

It was found that the suspect had been drunk at the time of the stabbing.

Police are holding him under the legal clause that enables law enforcement officers to detain a suspect for up to 48 hours if they present a flight risk and there is probable cause to believe that they have committed a crime punishable by at least three years in prison.

Officials plan to request at the court a formal arrest warrant, and are conducting further investigation to determine the exact motive.