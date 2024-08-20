Seoul to turn Gwanghwamun into space for peace, democracy

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks at a press briefing on the city government's plan to turn Gwanghwamun into a symbolic space for peace and democracy. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that it will turn Gwanghwamun Square into a nationally symbolic space that represents free democracy and world peace, based on opinions and ideas submitted by civil society and experts.

The city government’s recent announcement comes after its initial announcement on building a nationally symbolic space raised criticism and controversy two months ago.

In late June, Oh made an announcement during a meeting with veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War that a 100-meter pole with Korea’s national flag, known as Taegeukgi, will be erected in Gwanghwamun Square, featuring high-tech media art and a large brazier holding an “inextinguishable flame” to illuminate and make the pole visible from afar.

However, the project faced significant criticism, with detractors arguing the oversized national flag is an inappropriate design for the space and conveys a misguided message of the country embracing nationalism.

Eventually, the city government announced it would be revisiting the plan during a press briefing held on July 11, by first gathering opinions and ideas on how to refurbish Gwanghwamun Square into a nationally symbolic space.

From July 11 to Aug. 15, the capital city conducted a survey of civil society regarding the necessity of a nationally symbolic space in Gwanghwamun and what kind of symbolic structures they wish to erect. Out of 522 respondents, 59 percent, or 308 respondents, answered that they believed a nationally symbolic space was appropriate, while 40 percent, or 210 respondents, answered that they did not think it was appropriate.

Regarding the survey results, the city government announced during a press briefing on Tuesday that it will commence with its plan to create a symbolic space in Gwanghwamun Square to honor the UN veterans who fought in the Korean War to protect Korea’s freedom and peace and their sacrifices that “laid a strong foundation for the country’s prosperity.”

“We believe that the newly furbished space will be able to convey a meaningful message to the future generation who visit the space, which will help to in making Gwanghwamun Square into a harmonious space that ties both the past and future generations together,” said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon at Tuesday’s briefing.

Though the city government did not disclose any further details on what kind of a nationally symbolic structure it plans to build at Gwanghwamun Square, it revealed some ideas submitted by the general public.

The proposals included suggestions to display the five national symbols officially recognized by the government -- the national flag, national anthem, national flower, national emblem and national bird -- into a composite sculpture and to use media art, light sculptures and kinetic art to transform Gwanghwamun Square into an artistic space.

“The city government will finalize the design of the nationally symbolic space by the end of this year to be able to complete construction by September 2025,” added Oh.