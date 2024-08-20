Exhibition juxtaposes iron, glass -- two products of intense heat

Blacksmith Jeong Hyeong-goo (above) and glass artist Park Jie-min with their creations at the Yeol Korean Heritage Preservation Society showroom (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald) Blacksmith Jeong Hyeong-goo (above) and glass artist Park Jie-min with their creations at the Yeol Korean Heritage Preservation Society showroom (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald)

A bowler-turned-blacksmith, Jeong Hyeong-goo finds it surreal to hear people call him an artisan, a description he says he will probably get used to by the time the two-month exhibition of his metal works ends in October. “The Craft of Temperature and Sound: A Guide to the Four Seasons,” which opens Thursday at the Yeol Korean Heritage Preservation Society showroom, is this year’s annual showcase of works by the Yeol artisan of the year and Yeol young craftsperson of the year, organized by the private foundation. “I hadn’t expected to be named, not at all,” Jeong said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Monday. “The past year was refreshing to some extent. I got to try out a newer way of producing iron objects,” he added, referring to the yearlong project that began last year when he was named artisan of the year by Yeol and charged to come up with creations to exhibit from Aug. 22 to Oct. 19 this year.

Creations by blacksmith Jeong Hyeong-goo and glass artist Park Jie-min at the Yeol Korean Heritage Preservation Society showroom (Chanel Korea)

The exhibition focuses on homewares and objects made from iron -- gardening tools, vases, bowls, pots for flowers and fire, and stands for everyday items like umbrellas and fans. The collection marks a departure from Jeong’s previous creations over the last 28 years, which had more to do with industrial uses. “It wasn’t easy churning them out, but the journey, as I now call it, was quite interesting because I had a partner along the way,” Jeong, 57, said, pointing to Park Jie-min, 37, the glass artist recognized as the young craftsperson of the year. Park, who holds a master of fine arts in glass from Rhode Island School of Design in the US, said she too was surprised to get the call from Yeol last year, though she has been participating in exhibitions of glass objects overseas. “Ashes to Ashes,” her latest overseas show, started its two-month run in July at Brooklyn, New York’s Window Gallery. Park is known for fusing glass with ash and soot, which gives her works their characteristic color. Everyday items like newspapers and leaves are burned, and whatever remains after is captured in the glass. Flower vases are one of the creations on display at the Yeol showroom.

Creations by glass artist Park Jie-min at the Yeol Korean Heritage Preservation Society showroom (Chanel Korea)