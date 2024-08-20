Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Woman found dead inside police car, footage suggests fatal mistake

    Woman found dead inside police car, footage suggests fatal mistake
  2. 2

    [Out of the Shadows] War on drugs comes to Korean campuses

    [Out of the Shadows] War on drugs comes to Korean campuses
  3. 3

    Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party

    Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party
  4. 4

    Political tensions to rise as rival parties' leaders start new term

    Political tensions to rise as rival parties' leaders start new term
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] Why Korean metro operators are selling station names

    [KH Explains] Why Korean metro operators are selling station names
  1. 6

    Typhoon Jongdari approaches S. Korea

    Typhoon Jongdari approaches S. Korea
  2. 7

    Yoon urges readiness for NK's 'hybrid warfare'

    Yoon urges readiness for NK's 'hybrid warfare'
  3. 8

    Experts downplay COVID-19 threat despite resurgence

    Experts downplay COVID-19 threat despite resurgence
  4. 9

    [Graphic News] South Korea’s population inches up thanks to foreign residents

    [Graphic News] South Korea’s population inches up thanks to foreign residents
  5. 10

    [The Calling] Deaf priest calls out scant teachings about deaf people

    [The Calling] Deaf priest calls out scant teachings about deaf people
피터빈트

2면 사진 +cap

By Moon Ki-hoon

Published : Aug. 20, 2024 - 14:48

    • Link copied

A graphic highlights the location of the Nam Byeong-Cheol crater on the moon's surface. (Kyung Hee University) A graphic highlights the location of the Nam Byeong-Cheol crater on the moon's surface. (Kyung Hee University)

More from Headlines