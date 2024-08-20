Amorepacific's Hera debuts in Thailand

A makeup show is featured at the grand opening of Hera’s first flagship store in Thailand on Aug. 8. (Amorepacific)

South Korean cosmetic giant Amorepacific announced Tuesday that its high-end beauty brand Hera has entered the Thai market.

Hera opened its first store in Central Chidlom, a stylish 7-story department store in Bangkok, earlier this month. Over 200 guests, including media representatives and influencers, were invited to celebrate the debut at an event that also introduced the brand’s signature makeup and beauty routines.

Alongside the store opening, Hera hosted a pop-up event at Central Chidlom, offering visitors the chance to test the brand’s flagship cosmetic products and receive professional services from Hera’s makeup artists.

Aiming to expand its presence in Thailand and work with major beauty retailers such as Eveandboy and Sephora, Hera plans to launch another pop-up store at Siam Paragon, one of the largest malls in Thailand, in September.

The brand is expanding its online presence as well, having launched on Thailand’s leading e-commerce platform, Lazada, in July. It plans to debut on Shopee and TikTok Shop later this year.

Hera's flagship product, Black Cushion Foundation, has been Korea’s top-selling cushion since its 2017 debut. The company expects it to appeal to Thai customers seeking fresh coverage and long-lasting results.

Hera's Silky Foundation offers a lightweight texture and a natural glow, while the Sensual Powder Matte lip tint comes in variety of shades, including subtle MLBB colors that are new to the Thai market.

“Building on our successful entry into Japan last year, our goal is to establish Hera as a global luxury cosmetic brand,” a Hera official stated.

“We are committed to showcasing Hera’s unique products and visual aesthetics to the trend-savvy and youthful Thai market.”