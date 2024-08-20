Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    More young Koreans give up on finding a job

    More young Koreans give up on finding a job
  2. 2

    Woman found dead inside police car, footage suggests fatal mistake

    Woman found dead inside police car, footage suggests fatal mistake
  3. 3

    [Out of the Shadows] War on drugs comes to Korean campuses

    [Out of the Shadows] War on drugs comes to Korean campuses
  4. 4

    Police launch investigation into Mercedes-Benz EV fire

    Police launch investigation into Mercedes-Benz EV fire
  5. 5

    Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party

    Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party
  1. 6

    Political tensions to rise as rival parties' leaders start new term

    Political tensions to rise as rival parties' leaders start new term
  2. 7

    COVID-19 levels in wastewater surge amid summer wave: KDCA

    COVID-19 levels in wastewater surge amid summer wave: KDCA
  3. 8

    [KH Explains] Why Korean metro operators are selling station names

    [KH Explains] Why Korean metro operators are selling station names
  4. 9

    Typhoon Jongdari approaches S. Korea

    Typhoon Jongdari approaches S. Korea
  5. 10

    Yoon urges readiness for NK's 'hybrid warfare'

    Yoon urges readiness for NK's 'hybrid warfare'
지나쌤

Daewoo E&C builds good management-labor relationship

By Park Min-ha

Published : Aug. 20, 2024 - 12:48

    • Link copied

Daewoo Engineering & Construction's union head Shim Sang-chul (left) and the builder's CEO Baek Jeong-wan pose for a photo at a labor-management agreement ceremony held earlier this month. (Daewoo E&C) Daewoo Engineering & Construction's union head Shim Sang-chul (left) and the builder's CEO Baek Jeong-wan pose for a photo at a labor-management agreement ceremony held earlier this month. (Daewoo E&C)

Daewoo Engineering & Construction and its labor union have joined hands in the effort to create positive, amicable workplace culture for all workers and break through market challenges together.

According to the South Korean builder on Tuesday, the management and union reached an agreement earlier this month to reform the company's personnel management systems. The plan includes simplifying the ranking system and upgrading personnel evaluation and wage schemes.

They also completed this year’s wage negotiations, including the introduction of a type of paid leave for workers in which they can "refresh" themselves for up to two months while receiving 50 percent of their base salary, without conflicts.

"Since we have put constant effort two years of continuous negotiations with our labor union, we were able to reach a consensus on such sensitive subjects," said a company official.

The union’s 37th-anniversary celebration on Aug. 12 was also a festive event where a total of eight members were invited to participate in a masked singing contest. CEO Baek Jeong-wan joined the event to promote good relations by preparing a singing performance with the union leader, Shim Sang-chul.

Daewoo is a rare case of a friendly management-union relationship at a time when other parts of the construction industry have been seeing wage cuts and job instability amid rising material costs, high interest rates and business uncertainty.

"By building trust between the company and the labor union with an open mind, we could see the potential to overcome the challenging market conditions. I hope we can continue our mutually beneficial cooperation,” the Daewoo official said.

More from Headlines