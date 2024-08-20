Jeju to come under direct influence of Typhoon Jongdari Tuesday afternoon

Strong waves are seen on the coast of Seogwuipo on Jeju Island on Tuesday, as Typhoon Jongdari draws near the island. (Yonhap)

The southern island of Jeju is expected to come under the direct influence of Typhoon Jongdari on Tuesday afternoon, the state weather agency said, cautioning against strong winds and heavy rains.

A typhoon advisory was issued for waters far off Jeju as of 4 a.m., while preliminary advisories were issued for the island and waters off the country's south coast, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Five of the seven hiking trails at Jeju's Mount Halla have been restricted.

Jeju is expected to receive up to 100 millimeters of rain through Wednesday, while the maximum instantaneous wind speed on the island is forecast to be between 20 and 30 meters per second starting Tuesday afternoon, the KMA said.

The typhoon, packing winds of up to 19 meters per second and with a central pressure of 998 hectopascals, was traveling northward at a speed of 33 kph from waters 340 km southwest of Jeju as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

In response to the approaching typhoon, the interior ministry also activated a level 1 emergency as of 8 a.m., with Minister Lee Sang-min ordering related agencies to make thorough preparatory measures to minimize damage.

The typhoon is expected to weaken to a low-pressure system off the west coast city of Mokpo on Wednesday night. (Yonhap)