Trump touts tariff extension on S. Korean pickup trucks as policy feat

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump attends a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania, on Monday. (AFP)

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump on Monday praised a tariff extension on South Korean pickup trucks as a key economic policy feat during his presidency, claiming that absent it, South Korea and China would be "destroying us."

Trump made the remarks during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, referring to the extension of 25 percent import tariffs on South Korean pickup trucks until 2041 -- an outcome of the South Korea-US free trade agreement (FTA) revision in 2018.

"I was the one with South Korea. They got the tax put on and extended on the small trucks," Trump said. "If I didn't get that tax, South Korea and China would be destroying us."

Trump has often cited the FTA renegotiation as one of his key policy achievements as he has underscored his negotiation chops stemming from his business background.

His mention of the tariff extension came as the Democratic National Convention kicked off its four-day run in Chicago to fete Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as the Democratic nominees for president and vice president for the Nov. 5 general election. (Yonhap)