Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    More young Koreans give up on finding a job

    More young Koreans give up on finding a job
  2. 2

    Woman found dead inside police car, footage suggests fatal mistake

    Woman found dead inside police car, footage suggests fatal mistake
  3. 3

    Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party

    Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party
  4. 4

    Police launch investigation into Mercedes-Benz EV fire

    Police launch investigation into Mercedes-Benz EV fire
  5. 5

    [Out of the Shadows] War on drugs comes to Korean campuses

    [Out of the Shadows] War on drugs comes to Korean campuses
  1. 6

    COVID-19 levels in wastewater surge amid summer wave: KDCA

    COVID-19 levels in wastewater surge amid summer wave: KDCA
  2. 7

    Typhoon Jongdari approaches S. Korea

    Typhoon Jongdari approaches S. Korea
  3. 8

    Political tensions to rise as rival parties' leaders start new term

    Political tensions to rise as rival parties' leaders start new term
  4. 9

    [KH Explains] Why Korean metro operators are selling station names

    [KH Explains] Why Korean metro operators are selling station names
  5. 10

    Yoon urges readiness for NK's 'hybrid warfare'

    Yoon urges readiness for NK's 'hybrid warfare'
소아쌤

Trump touts tariff extension on S. Korean pickup trucks as policy feat

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 20, 2024 - 09:50

    • Link copied

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump attends a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania, on Monday. (AFP) Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump attends a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania, on Monday. (AFP)

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump on Monday praised a tariff extension on South Korean pickup trucks as a key economic policy feat during his presidency, claiming that absent it, South Korea and China would be "destroying us."

Trump made the remarks during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, referring to the extension of 25 percent import tariffs on South Korean pickup trucks until 2041 -- an outcome of the South Korea-US free trade agreement (FTA) revision in 2018.

"I was the one with South Korea. They got the tax put on and extended on the small trucks," Trump said. "If I didn't get that tax, South Korea and China would be destroying us."

Trump has often cited the FTA renegotiation as one of his key policy achievements as he has underscored his negotiation chops stemming from his business background.

His mention of the tariff extension came as the Democratic National Convention kicked off its four-day run in Chicago to fete Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as the Democratic nominees for president and vice president for the Nov. 5 general election. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines