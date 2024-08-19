[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈생물〉

1. canine [kéinain] 개의

개를 총칭하는 말 혹은 개의 형용사형으로 쓰이며, 개 이빨의 특성에서 유래하여 ‘송곳니’라는 뜻도 있다(fang 항목 참조). ‘개집’을 뜻하는 kennel도 어원이 같은 단어다. ‘고양이’를 총칭하는 말 혹은 고양이의 형용사형은 feline이다.

Canine and feline companions are said to lower blood pressure and add years to pet-owners’ lives.

동반자 역할을 하는 개와 고양이는 혈압을 낮추고 주인의 생명을 연장해준다고 한다.

● 매몰자 구조에 군견대가 많은 기여를 했다.

The military canine unit contributed greatly to saving the lives of those trapped under debris.

2. carnivore [kɑ́ːrnəvɔ́ːr] 육식동물

carni(carnage와 같은 어원으로 flesh를 뜻함)+vore(‘게걸스레 먹는다’는 뜻인 devour의 -vour와 같은 어원)으로 구성된 단어다. ‘고기를 먹는다’는 의미에서 유래하여 ‘육식동물’을 뜻한다.

Venus Fly Traps and other plants that capture and digest insects are called carnivorous plants because they eat meat.

파리지옥풀이나 벌레를 잡아먹는 기타 식물들은 육식을 하므로 육식식물이라고 불린다.

● 지난 며칠동안 고기만 먹어서 내 주식은 육식동물의 주식과 비슷하다.

My diet resembles that of a carnivore, as I have been eating nothing but meat for the past few days.

3. fang [fǽŋ] 송곳니

육식동물의 날카로운 송곳니, 특히 독을 주입하기 위한 뱀의 송곳니를 의미한다(canine 항목 참조).

Mammals use sharp incisors to bite and tear flesh while snakes and other reptiles use their fangs to inject venom.

포유류는 고기를 물고 찢기 위해서 날카로운 앞니를 사용하고 뱀이나 다른 파충류는 독을 주입하기 위해 송곳니를 사용한다.

● 다가오는 곰을 겁주어 쫓으려고 늑대들이 송곳니를 드러내며 크게 으르렁거렸다.

To scare off the approaching bear, the wolves exposed their fangs and growled loudly.

4. fauna [fɔ́ːnə] 동물

특정 지역에 사는 동물들을 총칭해서 부르는 말로, ‘식물군’을 뜻하는 flora와 함께 ‘동식물’이라는 의미로 쓰인다.

In Belize, where there are 4,000 different species of native flowering plants, Karen went on daily nature walks and took photographs of various flora and fauna.

4000종의 야생화가 자라는 벨리즈에서 캐런은 매일 걸어서 자연 탐사를 하며 다양한 동식물의 사진을 찍었다.

● 핵 발전소 사고가 그 지역의 동식물 생태를 완전히 파괴했다.

The accident at the nuclear power plant destroyed the whole flora and fauna of the region.

5. larva [lɑ́ːrvə] 번데기, 애벌레

‘번데기’를 한영사전에서 찾으면 대개 pupa나 chrysalis로 나오는데, 외국인에게 악명 높은 음식인 우리의 번데기는 보통 silkworm larva(복수형은 larvae)로 불린다.

Beondegi, which is essentially steamed or boiled silkworm larvae, is a Korean street snack with a unique and interesting aroma to foreigners.

찌거나 끓인 누에 유충을 의미하는 번데기는 외국인에게는 독특하고 재밌는 향의 길거리 음식이다.

● 곤충은 알에서 부화한 뒤 성충이 되기 전까지 애벌레 상태로 있다.

After being hatched and before metamorphosis into adults, insects are in a larval form.

6. mongrel [mɑ́ŋɡrəl] 잡종견

among의 -mong과 어원이 같다. ‘섞인다’는 의미에서 유래하여 잡종견을 뜻한다.

The mongrel puppy looked to be a mix between a black lab, a German shepherd and a chow.

그 잡종 강아지는 블랙 레트리버, 독일산 세퍼드, 차우가 섞인 것 같았다.

● 족보까지 있는 그녀의 코커스패니얼이 잡종으로 밝혀졌다.

Her pedigreed Cocker Spaniel turned out to be a mongrel.

7. mutt [mʌ́t] 잡종

mongrel과 같은 의미다. 아래 예문은 유머러스하게 자신을 mutt이라 칭한 것이므로 괜찮지만 우리말 ‘혼혈’을 mutt으로 표현해서는 안 된다. ‘혼혈’도 영어로 표현하기에 모호한 단어인데, 혼혈이라는 개념 자체가 단일민족임을 중시하는 한국인들에게는 중요하지만 서양인에게는 불필요하고 차별적인 것일 수도 있기 때문이다. 한영사전에 나오는 mixed-blood도 부적절한 표현이므로 쓰지 않는 것이 좋다. 그냥 한국계 미국인, 프랑스계 미국인이라는 의미로 Korean-American, French-American처럼 쓰면 충분하다. 굳이 여러 혈통이 섞였다는 것을 표현하고 싶다면 조상의 혈통이 다양하다는 뜻인 mixed descent를 써서 He is of mixed descent.처럼 표현하면 무난하다.

His mother's family was Russian and his father's side was French-English, and he considered himself a European mutt.

그는 외가는 러시아계이고 친가는 프랑스와 영국계라서 스스로를 유럽산 잡종이라고 생각했다.

● 혼혈인 사람들이 스스로를 농담처럼 잡종이라 부르기도 하지만 다른 사람이 혼혈임을 언급하며 이 표현을 써서는 절대로 안 된다.

Although some people of mixed descent jokingly refer to themselves as mutts, one should never use that term to refer to someone of mixed descent.