

[Graphic News] Mpox cases rise as WHO declares global health emergency

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Aug. 20, 2024 - 08:00

Over 18,700 suspected or confirmed cases of mpox have been reported across Africa as of Saturday, according to the African Union’s health agency. The cases span three strains of the virus, including the new and deadlier Clade 1b, which led the World Health Organization to declare an international health emergency.

So far, more than 3,100 confirmed cases have been reported from 12 African Union member states, resulting in 541 deaths - a fatality rate of about 2.9 percent, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. (AFP)

