Ahn Ae-soon to explore minimalism in traditional dance with National Dance Company

Choreographer Ahn Ae-soon, a leading figure in contemporary dance in South Korea, is set to premiere her latest work with the National Dance Company of Korea later this month.

The company will present "Hang PlusMinus" at the Haeoreum Grand Theater from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, in their first joint production.

"Hang PlusMinus" draws from the royal court dance "Chunaengmu,” the only solo dance among court dances, which captures the minimalistic essence, according to Ahn. “Chunaengmu,” characterized by its elegant, uninterrupted motions achieved through controlled breathing, is said to be inspired by the movements of a willow warbler on a willow branch.

Ahn described the piece as "an exploration of symbolic and archival bodies, using ‘Chunaengmu’ as a medium.”

"The movements in ‘Chunaengmu’ are minimalistic and symbolic, performed within the confined space of a 'hwamunseok' (a traditional Korean woven mat). It is a highly restrained form of dance,” said Ahn.

The word "hang" in the title carries dual meanings in Korean, referring to a horizontal row in a matrix and to move. The first act portrays a dance that conforms and adapts within a systematic framework, while the second showcases individualized movements of the dancers.

"The first act discusses the symbolic and archival body through the model of ‘Chunaengmu.’ The second act illustrates the journey of the body remembering as it transitions through time and space to the present.”

In other words, Ahn's work deconstructs the traditional elements of Korean dance and reassembles them into a newly constructed form.

"Memory involves retrieving one's impressions or experiences and presenting them with contemporary sensibilities," Ahn said. "In this piece, the dancers bring forth movements from their personal impressions and experiences, reinterpreted in a modern context."