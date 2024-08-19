Busan Biennale sheds light on pirate utopias, Buddhist enlightenment

Busan Biennale 2024 kicked off Saturday in the port city, moving up the opening date from its regular fall opening as part of the Culture Ministry’s Korean Art Week centering around the upcoming Frieze Seoul.

Curated by two artistic directors -- Vera Mey and Philippe Pirotte -- the biennial took the theme of “Seeing in the Dark.” The curators drew upon the idea of pirate utopias as early forms of autonomous societies that served as a refuge for the socially or politically exiled.

“One guide (for the theme) was the history of pirates, not just as this cliche of fighting robbers etc., but that is the kind of people who were not allowed in normative societies and who were refugees, fugitives that started alternative societies,” said Pirotte on Friday during the press tour.

Radical American anthropologist David Graeber who argued that 18th-century pirate society inspired Enlightenment in Europe was a key figure in their thinking, the curators said. Another complementary concept of the exhibition is the Buddhist monastic way that centers on humility in a community departing from secular life.

“We are really guided by two concepts of pirate enlightenment and Buddhist enlightenment as a way to navigate a terrain that is unknown and questions the concept of the self and as a place which you have to use other senses to navigate,” Mey said.