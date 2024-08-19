Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    More young Koreans give up on finding a job

    More young Koreans give up on finding a job
  2. 2

    Woman found dead inside police car, footage suggests fatal mistake

    Woman found dead inside police car, footage suggests fatal mistake
  3. 3

    Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party

    Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party
  4. 4

    Police launch investigation into Mercedes-Benz EV fire

    Police launch investigation into Mercedes-Benz EV fire
  5. 5

    COVID-19 levels in wastewater surge amid summer wave: KDCA

    COVID-19 levels in wastewater surge amid summer wave: KDCA
  1. 6

    Leaders of S. Korea, US, Japan vow unity on ‘greatest challenges’

    Leaders of S. Korea, US, Japan vow unity on ‘greatest challenges’
  2. 7

    SK hynix sales more than double in China, US in H1

    SK hynix sales more than double in China, US in H1
  3. 8

    Debate flares over strict drunk driving laws named after trot singer

    Debate flares over strict drunk driving laws named after trot singer
  4. 9

    PPP leader welcomes opposition leader's offer of talks

    PPP leader welcomes opposition leader's offer of talks
  5. 10

    Kim Min-hee wins best performance at Locarno Film Festival

    Kim Min-hee wins best performance at Locarno Film Festival
피터빈트

Seoul Tourism Organization to host lectures on K-culture trends

By Kim Jae-heun

Published : Aug. 19, 2024 - 17:20

    • Link copied

Poster for Poster for "K-Culture Trends in the World" by the Seoul Tourism Organization (Seoul Tourism Organization)

The Seoul Tourism Organization is hosting special lectures titled "K-Culture Trends in the World" at Seoul Tourism Plaza in Seoul on Sept. 28.

The global standing of K-pop, trends in contemporary Korean art, and Korean webtoons and web novels will be discussed in three separate lectures by experts in the respective fields -- Kim Jae-heun, a culture reporter at The Korea Herald; Jason Haam, founder of Jason Haam Gallery and Cheon Beom-sick, well-known webtoon creator.

The lectures are free to the public, with registration open to the first 70 participants until Sept. 20.

More from Headlines