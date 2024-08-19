Seoul Tourism Organization to host lectures on K-culture trends

Poster for "K-Culture Trends in the World" by the Seoul Tourism Organization (Seoul Tourism Organization)

The Seoul Tourism Organization is hosting special lectures titled "K-Culture Trends in the World" at Seoul Tourism Plaza in Seoul on Sept. 28.

The global standing of K-pop, trends in contemporary Korean art, and Korean webtoons and web novels will be discussed in three separate lectures by experts in the respective fields -- Kim Jae-heun, a culture reporter at The Korea Herald; Jason Haam, founder of Jason Haam Gallery and Cheon Beom-sick, well-known webtoon creator.

The lectures are free to the public, with registration open to the first 70 participants until Sept. 20.