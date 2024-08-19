[Herald Interview] Chat with your favorite webtoon character

(From left) Managers at Naver Webtoon's AI planning team Kim Seong-eun, Kim Sung-hyun and Cha Yeon-ju pose for a photo at the Naver Webtoon headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, Aug. 8. (Naver Webtoon)

The line between fiction and reality is becoming increasingly blurred. The AI planning team at Naver Webtoon has rolled out an official AI chatbot service, which lets users chat with fictional characters.

Character Chat is a chatbot service available on the Naver Webtoon app which leverages Naver's AI language model, HyperClova X, to facilitate conversations with characters from webtoons.

Users can interact with four popular webtoon characters of their choice, including Ki Sang-ho from "Garbage Time," Go Eun-hyeok from "Operation: True Love," Cho Seok from "The Sound of Your Heart" and Hungry Cell from "Yumi's Cells."

Since its launch in June, the service has attracted over 1 million users and saw 20 million messages exchanged in the first month, with each user averaging 2.5 days of usage per week.

According to the managers behind the service, Character Chat was developed to address the fans' desire to not only read webtoons but also "play" with them.

"Fans are interested in more than just seeing K-pop idols perform on stage; they also want to glimpse their personal lives, such as by exchanging messages with them through platforms like Bubble," said Kim Sung-hyun, an AI planning team manager at Naver Webtoon, during an interview held with The Korea Herald at the Naver Webtoon headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, Aug. 8.

"We aimed to foster a similar sense of connection and let fans create deeper relationships with webtoon characters," said Kim.

According to the managers, the service was largely inspired by Character AI, a global chatbot platform where users can create or choose characters to interact with via chat or voice calls.

However, the managers noted that Character Chat differs from Character AI, as it is one of the only official services in the world that offers AI interactions with fictional characters approved by their creators and IP providers.

"To develop Character Chat, the IP provider underwent a thorough process to flesh out the character, which involves refining elements that might cause discomfort or damage the character's identity," said Kim.

"I believe there is a significant difference between interacting with a character that has been carefully developed by the official team and engaging with an AI chatbot created by fans," he added.